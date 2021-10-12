Scattered showers early today with clearing and warmth the rest of the week
Happy Tuesday! The cold front moved in late yesterday and has some lingering showers here to start your day. Scattered showers will be on and off through the morning today, but as we move into the afternoon they will begin to clear out. From there, the clouds will start to thin as the cold front retreats to the north. That will allow for more warmth this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 80s. Humidity should remain high today, and pretty much the rest of the week, making it feel more “summer-like.” Overnight skies should clear out a bit and then we will see nothing but sunshine until the end of the week.www.waff.com
Comments / 0