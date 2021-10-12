Scattered showers early today with clearing and warmth the rest of the week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak warm and cold front will bring rain showers to Middle GA throughout Thursday and into Friday. For the first time this week a blanket of clouds opened the morning to kick things off on Thursday. A few scattered showers were making their way through the metro area of Middle GA. Heading into the later morning hours, however, a large portion of the cloud cover has cleared. Sunshine will warm things up into the upper 70s and lower 80s just like yesterday. Scattered rain showers and storms will be a possibility later this afternoon, however things should remain relatively clear through the lunchtime hours. The evening showers will likely persist into the overnight hours ahead of a bit of clearing. The skies will not remain clear all night, however; a cold front arriving in the morning will bring some more storm activity to kick off Friday. Low temperatures overnight will fall into the lower to mid 60s around the region, largely in part due to overnight clouds and persistent southwest wind.

MACON, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO