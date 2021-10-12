CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Scattered showers early today with clearing and warmth the rest of the week

By Brandon Spinner
WAFF
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Tuesday! The cold front moved in late yesterday and has some lingering showers here to start your day. Scattered showers will be on and off through the morning today, but as we move into the afternoon they will begin to clear out. From there, the clouds will start to thin as the cold front retreats to the north. That will allow for more warmth this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 80s. Humidity should remain high today, and pretty much the rest of the week, making it feel more “summer-like.” Overnight skies should clear out a bit and then we will see nothing but sunshine until the end of the week.

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Scattered showers with stronger winds dropping in today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A band of low clouds and light showers associated with an old frontal boundary has moved over the west end of the state. The models suggest that the wet trade wind weather pattern may continue across windward and mauka areas of the western islands through Friday. The...
HONOLULU, HI
WLUC

Scattered showers Thursday a.m. then diminishing, but cold & blustery conditions follow

A Central Plains-based system approaches the Western Great Lakes, bringing widespread showers to the U.P. overnight and into Thursday. Following the system’s exit, a cold airmass from Canada then migrates south into the U.P. towards end of the week, leading to a chance of freezing overnight temperatures, Lake Superior-effect rain plus a rain/snow mix in the northwest wind belts Friday through Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Today
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Front Expected To Bring Afternoon Rain Showers And Possible Thunderstorms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! Another seasonable morning with many waking up around 50. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s a mainly dry start to our morning before a cold front brings rain showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center We are under a “marginal risk” for severe weather meaning if we do get any severe storms, they will be very isolated and short-lived. We could have some gusty winds at times around 25-30 mph. Showers will taper off by the night. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center On the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAFF

Scattered showers, thunderstorms move through north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A line of scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue tracking east across north Alabama and middle Tennessee through 8 p.m. Locally heavy rain along with frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 35mph are possible. The wind will shift to the northwest later this evening...
ALABAMA STATE
desotocountynewsroom.com

Cloudy Early Today, Then Clearing Later

Cloudy early today, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph this morning, then from the NW this afternoon. Today’s high will be 75 with a low tonight of 51. Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPMI

Scattered thunderstorms today, Drier Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We have one more day of scattered showers and thunderstorms before dry weather returns. Expect occasional showers and thunderstorms through tonight, but it will not be a washout. High temps today will be in the low 80s. Low temps fall to the low to mid 60s...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs4indy.com

Scattered shower chances but plenty of dry time for your Thursday

Good morning and happy Thursday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with scattered showers around. We will have a lot of dry time today but temperatures won’t budge too much. Thursday we keep the chances for scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. We...
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

A few showers possible today

SYNOPSIS – Not a bad start to the morning, temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. This afternoon we will see a few showers but not everyone will see the rain, high temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 80s. Tomorrow maybe a shower or two early then clouds will start to clear in the afternoon time. Saturday looks a little cooler than it did at the start of the week with plenty of sunshine that will stick around through Sunday. A few showers will be possible for Monday to start the week off.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Chill coming after scattered morning showers

DETROIT – Good Thursday afternoon!. A cold front will be moving northwest to southeast across Pure Michigan Thursday afternoon, bringing additional shower chances, especially for our West and North Zones (west of I-275 and north of I-69). Some spotty, light showers are also possible closer to Downtown Detroit into the later afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Scattered showers with stronger winds dropping in today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A band of low clouds and light showers associated with an old frontal boundary has moved over the west end of the state. The models suggest that the wet trade wind weather pattern may continue across windward and mauka areas of the western islands through Friday The trade winds are expected to gradually strengthen starting Thursday, and will likely become breezy from Friday through this weekend. Drier conditions will return across most of the smaller islands this weekend, but showers may increase over the windward Big Island on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
41nbc.com

Scattered showers likely Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak warm and cold front will bring rain showers to Middle GA throughout Thursday and into Friday. For the first time this week a blanket of clouds opened the morning to kick things off on Thursday. A few scattered showers were making their way through the metro area of Middle GA. Heading into the later morning hours, however, a large portion of the cloud cover has cleared. Sunshine will warm things up into the upper 70s and lower 80s just like yesterday. Scattered rain showers and storms will be a possibility later this afternoon, however things should remain relatively clear through the lunchtime hours. The evening showers will likely persist into the overnight hours ahead of a bit of clearing. The skies will not remain clear all night, however; a cold front arriving in the morning will bring some more storm activity to kick off Friday. Low temperatures overnight will fall into the lower to mid 60s around the region, largely in part due to overnight clouds and persistent southwest wind.
MACON, GA
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this evening

Showers taper down overnight but the clouds linger much of Friday with times of sunshine in between. It will be a cool end to the workweek and start to the weekend. Most of the weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies. However, Sunday looks warmer ahead of our next surge of moisture which looks to bring rain Monday into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy