CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Walking Your Kids to School in Missoula? Look Up

By Aaron Flint
930 AM KMPT
930 AM KMPT
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're walking your kids to school, you might want to look up. Better yet- look out. One Missoula mom decided to go for a little morning run on Monday before taking the kids to school. Check out the bears she spotted in the trees above. And this wasn't the first time.

930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Related
930 AM KMPT

A Must-Visit for a Montana Scandinavian

Some of my favorite memories as a kid on Montana's Hi Line were sitting around the table with my Great Grandma Nellie and my Grandma Joan, playing Whist, and eating Lefse. That's right, if you're Scandinavian, and you live in Montana- chances are, you grew up eating Lefse. That's why...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

What Does a Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara, around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to the areas where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 31st.
LIFESTYLE
930 AM KMPT

Shakespeare will Time-Travel to Montana Schools

Audiences love to gobble up some Shakespeare every summer with Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, which tours through at least four states and a huge number of rural areas of Montana. However, not that many people know about its companion program, "Shakespeare in the Schools." Shakespeare in the Schools. The...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Grizzlies Need Missoula’s Help: Griz for Kids Toy Drive

Like so many worthwhile charities in 2020, Griz for Kids lost its momentum with no football games. But the Montana Grizzly football team is back at it in 2021, and calling upon your generosity to support the annual Griz for Kids Toy Drive. Donating toys before the game is easy. Sometimes the harder part is remembering to bring them with you. But cash donations work pretty good, too.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Democrats Look Desperate on COVID-19

They had their chance. They were in charge. They ordered lockdowns, mandates, and other restrictions. The restrictions didn't work. And now they want to do it again. I don't know about you- but the Montana Democrats simply just look desperate for any possible excuse they can find to try and attack Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT).
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

BREAKING: Missoula Rape Suspect is an Afghan “Parolee”

BREAKING NEWS: The "Afghan visitor" who authorities reported has been arrested for allegedly raping a young woman in Missoula was placed in the state by the US State Department. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) confirmed the news Thursday morning. His office sent out a statement saying that an Afghan male...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 1,272 Cases, 55 Deaths

As of Monday morning, Montana has confirmed 165,941 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,272 new confirmed cases. There are currently 11,109 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,054,372 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 498,009 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibernation#Fish#Animals#Calories#Bears#Clark Fork School#The Daily Chronicle#Kbzk Tv
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Man Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on Broadway

At around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, a Missoula Police officer observed a vehicle suddenly pull into the middle lane from a line of traffic in the 800 block of West Broadway near Fresh Market. The vehicle partially drifted into the eastbound lane of traffic meaning there were vehicle directly coming at the moving vehicle. It then corrected and passed two vehicles that were driving in the single westbound lane. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Trapper Creek Job Corps Will Resume In-Person Classes

Trapper Creek Job Corps Center has been re-opening slowly this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold on. But word from both Montana Senators this week indicated that activity is going to increase very shortly in the Bitterroot Valley center. The Trapper Creek Center south of Darby will be...
EDUCATION
930 AM KMPT

Oblivious Driver Pummels Bicyclist on Missoula’s Russell Street

For those of us who ride our bikes, or have loved ones who ride bikes around Missoula, this is our worst fear. You've seen it time and time again, and it really explodes my blood pressure when drivers do this in crowded school zones. A line of cars in one lane will be stopped for pedestrian traffic when a driver in that lane will become impatient and pop into the other lane to pass. Or, a driver already in the other lane will speed past the stopped drivers and nearly hit school kids crossing the road. Do these drivers think drivers are stopped for no reason!? Texting and driving will get the blame in many of these incidents, but honestly, even without the phone, too many drivers are not paying attention to the big picture around them.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
930 AM KMPT

Beautiful Images of Nature in the Fall in Western Montana

This week, Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal noticed some flocks of American Crows in the Lolo area of western Montana. You'll notice a photo of a raven above, often mistaken for a crow. Both are black, but ravens are larger and often travel in pairs, while crows flock together. Bob saw about 40 crows in the air, which is part of their migration behavior. They start gathering together in August and are on their way south.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

A Longstanding Popular Missoula Laundry Location is Closing Soon

Do we all remember the days of the laundromat? I, for one, have fond memories of helping Mom haul hampers of clothes into the building in exchange for a handful of quarters. Mom would carefully separate the colors from the whites, while I searched out the closest arcade machine. I had to be careful not to spend all the quarters Mom gave me because I never knew when she was going to run out of her own stash of coins and come to me for help starting a dryer. Needless to say, I got pretty good at Galaga and Centipede. But, I also got good at learning an important life lesson. How to wash, dry, and fold your clothes properly. Mom wasn't paying me a quarter at a time to just sit and watch. I had to earn it painstakingly sorting socks and laughing at the holes in Dad's tighty whities.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Determined and Intense Montana Bowhunter Goes Bobbing for Her Elk

What exciting, anxious moments there must have been for Montana elk hunter Kristie Barnard of Hinsdale. That bull was not going to float away or sink!. As is true of many hunters, there is reluctance to divulge exactly where they were when successful. That's okay, let's go with it and check out some of Kristie's account of an intense hunting story that we're sure she'll never forget:
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Western Montana Temperatures Hit Chilly New Record Lows This Week

If you were whiny about how cold you felt on Wednesday morning it wasn't your imagination, Missoula and Kalispell hit new record low temperatures that day. Tuesday morning wasn't much fun either, like me, it was probably the first day this season that you had to scrape your windshield. Turns out that a Griz Card really does have a purpose!
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

GNP Ranger Helps With Heartwarming Reunion of Girl’s Stuffed Bear

Everybody has a favorite stuffed animal while they're growing up. There's always that one that you choose to be a bedtime buddy, to take trips to grandma's house, and pick for show and tell. My favorite was Foofur. Do you remember him? If you don't, check out the cartoon below that starred the titular blue dog. Man, looking back it was pretty awful!
ANIMALS
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
610
Followers
593
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy