Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is a Fresh Open World Adventure Loaded With Personality

By Mark Steighner
cogconnected.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery superhero needs an origin story, and that holds true even if the character in question is a stiff-upper-lip eccentric Englishman with an uncanny knack for solving crimes and mysteries. Frogware’s upcoming Sherlock Holmes Chapter One attempts to illuminate us about the famous detective’s formative years, while also significantly changing up a well-loved franchise that has produced eight prior games. The team behind Chapter One was kind enough to answer some questions about their game, which releases in a few weeks.

