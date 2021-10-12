QTRX Stock: Why It Increased Today
The stock price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) increased by over 14% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) – a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health – increased by over 14% today. Investors are responding positively to Quanterix announcing that its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 (pTau-181) blood test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an aid in the diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). And the FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation is granted to products that have the potential to offer a more effective diagnosis of life-threatening diseases with an unmet medical need. The program is designed to enable accelerated development, assessment, and review processes, with the intention to provide patients with more timely access to breakthrough technologies or devices.pulse2.com
Comments / 0