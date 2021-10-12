CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

QTRX Stock: Why It Increased Today

pulse2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) increased by over 14% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) – a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health – increased by over 14% today. Investors are responding positively to Quanterix announcing that its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 (pTau-181) blood test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an aid in the diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). And the FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation is granted to products that have the potential to offer a more effective diagnosis of life-threatening diseases with an unmet medical need. The program is designed to enable accelerated development, assessment, and review processes, with the intention to provide patients with more timely access to breakthrough technologies or devices.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

NVAX Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 23% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 23% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a report by Politico revealing that Novavax was facing major hurdles proving it can manufacture a short that meets the quality standards of regulators. The report was based on 3 anonymous sources with the company.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

TRKA Stock Price Increases Over 25% Pre-Market

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) has increased by over 25% pre-market today. These are details about the company. Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) has increased by over 25% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports or government filings that are driving up the stock price so it appears external factors are at play. The rally appears to be driven by investors who are active on social platforms like Discord, Twitter, Facebook, etc.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

SNAP Stock: $85 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) have received a price target of $85 from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) have received a price target of $85 from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qtrx#Diagnostic Test#Quanterix Corporation#Stock Price#Qtrx Stock#Breakthrough Device
pulse2.com

OPRX Stock: $102 Price Target From B. Riley

The shares of OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) have received a price target of $102 from B. Riley. These are the details. The shares of OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) have received a price target of $102 from B. Riley. And B. Riley analyst Marc Wiesenberger had resumed coverage of OptimizeRx with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

DOW Stock: $55 Price Target From Wolfe Research

The shares of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) have received a $55 price target from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) have received a $55 price target from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research analyst Josh Silverstein downgraded Dow to “Underperform” from “Peer Perform.”. This...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Reuters

IBM weighs on the Dow; Nasdaq and S&P gain ground

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Dow was weighed down on Thursday by a collapse in IBM (IBM.N) shares after a disappointing quarterly report, but the Nasdaq gained and the S&P 500 index (.SPX) touched a record high with help from high-profile stocks such as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). After hitting an...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

NRDY Stock: $13 Price Target From Raymond James

The shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) have received a $13 price target from Raymond James. These are the details. The shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) have received a $13 price target from Raymond James. And Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiated coverage of Nerdy with an “Outperform” rating.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Peabody Energy Stock Has Had a Roller Coaster Week So Far

The miner started the week on a bright note when it reported preliminary third-quarter results. But it can't hide from the fact that coal is a commodity subject to complex global supply-and-demand dynamics. Which is why the early-week rally quickly turned into a sell-off. What happened. By roughly midday today,...
STOCKS
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: FDA To Allow Americans To Mix And Match COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Top health leaders are expected to make an announcement pertaining to the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. According to the New York Times, the FDA is reportedly planning to allow vaccinated individuals to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from the original shot they received. For example, if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you would be able to get a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. Government leaders would not recommend one shot over another, and may say that using the same vaccine for the booster dose is preferable. However, the allowing to mix and match...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pulse2.com

Why CDW Is Buying Sirius Computer For $2.5 Billion

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 billion. These are the details. CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Sirius Computer Solutions from an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) for $2.5 billion in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments. And the deal is expected to significantly accelerate CDW’s services and solutions capabilities and further enhance CDW’s ability to solve customers’ increasingly interconnected and complex technology challenges. The combined company would have had 2020 net sales of $20.5 billion and the acquisition is expected to deliver gross margin non-GAAP operating income (NGOI) margin, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share accretion.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Why Flex Is Buying Anord Mardix For $540 Million In Cash

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Anord Mardix for $540 million. This is why. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anord Mardix – which is a global leader in critical power solutions – from private equity firm Bertram Capital. This deal adds to Flex’s portfolio of Power products and expands its offering in the data center market. And the $540 million all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by Flex’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pulse2.com

Material Science Company Trusscore Raises C$26 Million

Trusscore — a material science company that makes sustainable and improved alternatives for traditional building products — announced it has raised C$26 million. These are the details. Trusscore — a material science company that makes sustainable and improved alternatives for traditional building products — announced it has raised C$26 million...
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 booster shots given the all clear by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has authorised booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and says people can get a different shot than their original dose.The federal regulators announced that they will now allow “mixing and matching” of all three authorised vaccines in the United States, which includes the Pfizer shot.“Today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said in a statement.“As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way...
SCIENCE
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy