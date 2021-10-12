Why Alteryx (AYX) Is Buying Hyper Anna
Analytics Automation company Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) announced recently that it has acquired Hyper Anna. This is why. Analytics Automation company Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) announced recently that it has acquired Sydney, Australia-based Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.pulse2.com
Comments / 0