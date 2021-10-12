CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Alteryx (AYX) Is Buying Hyper Anna

pulse2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalytics Automation company Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) announced recently that it has acquired Hyper Anna. This is why. Analytics Automation company Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) announced recently that it has acquired Sydney, Australia-based Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.

pulse2.com

ADMA Stock: Why It Fell Today

The stock price of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) fell by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) – an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics – fell by over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to ADMA Biologics announcing that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering.
pulse2.com

PayPal (PYPL) Reportedly Exploring $45 Billion Purchase Of Pinterest (PINS)

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is reportedly looking to buy Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) in a $45 billion deal. These are the details. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is reportedly looking to buy Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) in a $45 billion deal. This could be the biggest technology deal this year and it shift PayPal more towards what is known as a “Super App.”
pulse2.com

TCRR Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of TCR2 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TCRR) increased by over 1% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TCR2 Therapeutics – a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors – increased by over 1% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to TCR2 Therapeutics unveiling new programs and provided highlights from its emerging TRuC pipeline programs during its first virtual R&D Day.
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
pulse2.com

RDHL Stock: Why It Substantially Increased This Week

The stock price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) increased by over 18% during intraday trading this week. This is why it happened. The stock price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) increased by over 18% during intraday trading this week. Investors are responding positively to RedHill Biopharma announcing that members of its board of directors and senior management purchased about 180,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of the company between mid-September and October 15, 2021, in open-market transactions.
pulse2.com

SNAP Stock: $85 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) have received a price target of $85 from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) have received a price target of $85 from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
pulse2.com

Why Flex Is Buying Anord Mardix For $540 Million In Cash

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Anord Mardix for $540 million. This is why. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anord Mardix – which is a global leader in critical power solutions – from private equity firm Bertram Capital. This deal adds to Flex’s portfolio of Power products and expands its offering in the data center market. And the $540 million all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by Flex’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
pulse2.com

FRSH Stock: $43 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) received a $43 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) received a $43 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky initiated coverage of Freshworks with an “Equal Weight” rating. Zlotsky...
pulse2.com

Avatar Technology Company Facemoji Secures $3 Million

Avatar technology company Facemoji announced it has raised a $3 million seed funding round led by Play Ventures. These are the details. Avatar technology company Facemoji announced it has raised a $3 million seed funding round led by Play Ventures. And Twitter, Roosh Ventures (behind the popular app Reface), Abe Burns, gaming veterans Eric Seufert, Chris Lee, and others also participated in the round.
pulse2.com

Why Capital One Financial (COF) Is Buying TripleTree

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) announced recently it entered into a definitive agreement to buy TripleTree. This is why. Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) announced recently it entered into a definitive agreement to buy TripleTree, LLC, a leading investment banking advisory platform serving market-leading healthcare companies, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices in New York. And TripleTree will join Capital One Commercial Bank’s growing Capital Markets group, bringing deep focus and tailored expertise serving healthcare technology and services companies. Justin Roth, Head of Investment Banking, will continue to lead TripleTree.
pulse2.com

Material Science Company Trusscore Raises C$26 Million

Trusscore — a material science company that makes sustainable and improved alternatives for traditional building products — announced it has raised C$26 million. These are the details. Trusscore — a material science company that makes sustainable and improved alternatives for traditional building products — announced it has raised C$26 million...
pulse2.com

Mindbody Buys ClassPass And Raises $500 Million

Mindbody — a leading wellness experience technology platform — announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy ClassPass. And Mindbody also raised $500 million in strategic funding. Mindbody — a leading wellness experience technology platform — announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy ClassPass, a...
pulse2.com

TLGT Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell over 39% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) – a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company – fell over 39% yesterday and it is down another 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Teligent announcing that the company has – together with certain of its affiliates – filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to pursue a sale process that is intended to maximize the value of the company.
Benzinga

Is Virgin (SPCE) Stock A Good Buy?

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is a vertically integrated aerospace company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. They also manufacture advanced air and space vehicles. Using its proprietary and reusable technologies and supported by a distinctive, Virgin-branded customer experience. Valuation and Growth. SPCE stock is a bad value based...
pulse2.com

Why Fiverr (FVRR) Acquired CreativeLive

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) — a company that is changing how the world works together — announced its acquisition of CreativeLive. This is why. Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) — a company that is changing how the world works together — announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing, and more. And the instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.
pulse2.com

Why Paychex (PAYX) Is Buying Flock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) announced recently it is buying Flock. This is why. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) — a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services — announced recently that it has acquired Flock, a benefits enrollment and administration, onboarding, and human resources information system (HRIS) provider, based in San Francisco.
martechseries.com

Alteryx Announces Acquisition of Hyper Anna, a Leading Cloud Platform for AI-driven Business Insights

Automated Analytics Meets Automated Insights to Drive Upskilling Initiatives and Better Business Outcomes, Unlocking Value Across the Enterprise. Alteryx, Inc the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a Sydney, Australia-based company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.
Benzinga

Why Is Terra (LUNA) Surging Today?

What's Moving: Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) traded 1.77% higher at $45.64 on Thursday. The coin has seen an increase in value of 19.15% over a seven-day period. The coin traded 0.75 lower against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 0.14% higher against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at press time. Why Is It Moving: Terra...
