Stocks

WWR Stock: Why It Increased Today

pulse2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Westwater Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: WWR) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Westwater Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: WWR) – a battery-grade natural graphite development company – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Westwater Resources announcing that its Board of Directors today approved expenditures of $202 million to execute the construction plan for Phase I of the Coosa Graphite Project located in Kellyton, Alabama. Construction activities are expected to begin before the end of 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwr#Board Of Directors#Stock Price#Westwater Resources Inc#Alabama Graphite Products#Llc#Cspg
