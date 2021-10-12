WWR Stock: Why It Increased Today
The stock price of Westwater Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: WWR) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Westwater Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: WWR) – a battery-grade natural graphite development company – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Westwater Resources announcing that its Board of Directors today approved expenditures of $202 million to execute the construction plan for Phase I of the Coosa Graphite Project located in Kellyton, Alabama. Construction activities are expected to begin before the end of 2021.pulse2.com
