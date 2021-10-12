Why Fiverr (FVRR) Acquired CreativeLive
Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) — a company that is changing how the world works together — announced its acquisition of CreativeLive. This is why. Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) — a company that is changing how the world works together — announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing, and more. And the instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.pulse2.com
