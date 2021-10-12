Why Fiverr (FVRR) Acquired CreativeLive

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) announced it is buying Simply Bits. These are the details. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global provider of internet services, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Simply Bits – which is the largest fixed wireless network service company based in Tucson, Arizona. And this acquisition will be made through Ting Internet, a leading fiber internet provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Tucows. This acquisition allows Ting to quickly enter the Southern Arizona market, leverage Simply Bits’ wireless expertise, and to build off of Simply Bits’ small but growing fiber footprint.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO