Why Fiverr (FVRR) Acquired CreativeLive

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiverr (NYSE: FVRR) — a company that is changing how the world works together — announced its acquisition of CreativeLive. This is why. Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) — a company that is changing how the world works together — announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing, and more. And the instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.

CMSWire

Fiverr Acquires Online Learning Specialist CreativeLive

Online freelance marketplace Fiverr announced earlier this month it is acquiring Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive. CreativeLive is a learning platform aimed at professionals in creative fields where users can attend courses on topics such as video production, photography, design, business and marketing. The company aims to “sit at the intersection of the future of creativity, learning and work,” according to a press release announcing the deal. Terms were not disclosed.
Chase Jarvis
DIY Photography

Fiverr has acquired CreativeLive but Chase Jarvis will remain at the helm

Well, this is a bit of a shocker. CreativeLive, the online learning platform that’s been helping to satisfy the educational needs of photographers and filmmakers for the last eleven years has been acquired by none other than Fiverr, according to a statement released by the company today. For those who’ve...
bizjournals

Seattle-based online learning startup acquired by Fiverr

Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive has been acquired by Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), a publicly traded company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel that connects businesses with freelance workers. CreativeLive founder and CEO Chase Jarvis said the company's 25 full-time employees are joining Fiverr as part of the deal, and employees won't...
Benzinga

Fiverr Acquires Online Education Company CreativeLive For Undisclosed Terms

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) acquired Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. CreativeLive is a creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing, and more. The platform offers 2,000+ classes across a variety of creative and business categories.
martechseries.com

Fiverr Expands Online Education Offering With Acquisition of CreativeLive

Acquisition highlights importance of access to new skills in a dynamic work environment. Fiverr, the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing and more. Instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders and legendary entrepreneurs.
