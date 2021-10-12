Post-pandemic world requires resilient, reliable supply chains: Jaishankar at CICA Ministerial 2021
Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the post-pandemic world requires resilient and reliable supply chains with greater trust and transparency among countries. The remarks came while Jaishankar was addressing the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 in Kazakhastan.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
