New PCIe 5.0 power cable can deliver up to 600W to AMD and Nvidia gaming GPUs
Graphics cards are notoriously gutsy when it comes to power consumption, with the likes of Nvidia’s RTX 3090 requiring 350W. Currently, delivering juice from PSUs to GPUs requires up to three 8-pin Molex connectors, resulting in cable management complications. Thankfully, it looks like Nvidia potentially has a solution to our socket woes, and it involves a brand new PCIe 5.0 power connector that’s capable of delivering a whopping 600W to cards over a single cable.www.pcgamesn.com
