Leaker claims GTA Remasters “looks the same” with minimal changes

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Theft Auto fans are cautiously waiting for their first look at the remastered GTA trilogy after Rockstar Games promised to deliver “graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements” to these classic titles. However, fans may need to temper their expectations. Remasters are the next big trend it seems, as Rockstar...

attackofthefanboy.com

GTA Remastered Trilogy Spotted in Rockstar Launcher Files

Evidence of the GTA Remastered Trilogy has been spotted within the files of the Rockstar Launcher app. For a long time, it has been rumored that a remaster of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas is on the way. Data obtained from files within the Rockstar Launcher app lends further credibility to the rumors and suggests that the remasters may be coming sooner rather than later.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Rockster remasters the first GTA games in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, out later this year

Well, it’s finally happened: one of the worst-kept gaming secrets of the year is confirmed. Earlier today, Rockstar Games announced remasters of the first three 3D Grand Theft Auto games. They’re coming complete in the elaborately named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. The three games will have “across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements.” And it’ll be out later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Officially Announces GTA Trilogy Remaster

For months now, rumors have been circulating regarding remastered versions of some of Rockstar Games' most beloved titles. These games are Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and everyone's favorite, GTA: San Andreas. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of GTA III, which just so happens to be the first 3D entry in the franchise. As for Vice City and San Andreas, they came out in the years following GTA III, and to this day, they are regarded as some of the best games ever made.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Remaster Officially Announced

After much rumor swirling about on the internet for the last few months, Rockstar Games has officially announced the existence of the Grand Theft Auto PS2 trilogy remaster. Dubbed GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the remaster will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Rockstar Launcher with the iOS and Android versions to be released in the first half of 2022. However, with this announcement, existing versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas all will be removed from digital storefronts starting next week on October 11.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Leaker claims Infinity Ward’s CoD 2022 will be called Modern Warfare II

Reputable Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson has revealed the bizarre working title for Infinity Ward’s CoD 2022, claiming it is ‘Modern Warfare II’ – the exact same name given to IW’s 2009 title. Despite Call of Duty Vanguard not yet being released, CoD fans are already taking an interest...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The first things we want to do in the GTA remasters

GTA 3 was mind blowing in 2001. It was a whole city at a time when 3D games had only just started to break out of rooms and hallways—it's only three years removed from the original Half-Life—and unlike most games, it wasn't sci-fi, fantasy, or kids' stuff. It was rude. There were swears. You could run people over indiscriminately, but unlike Postal, which was purely about upsetting the media with pointless violence, it took place in a world people lived in, one that seemed to function without you.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 leaker claims beta build isn't as old as EA stated

A report has denied EA's claims that Battlefield 2042's recent beta build was "months" old. The new report comes from GamingIntel, where seasoned Battlefield and Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson claims new information about Battlefield 2042 from an associate working on the game. Chiefly, Henderson's source disputes EA's recent claim that Battlefield 2042's recent beta earlier this month was actually months old.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling About the 'GTA' Remastered Trilogy Release Date

In the years since Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013, the game has become one of the biggest staples of the modern gaming world. Through countless updates, a consistently refreshed online multiplayer experience, and various add-on packages, Rockstar Games has managed to extend the shelf life of its product long beyond most other video games on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS5 Game Trials, GTA Trilogy Remaster Hopes, and Konami Rumors - Beyond Episode 720

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and Matt Kim to discuss all the latest in the world of PlayStation, including the PS5 game trials being tested in the UK and how we'd like to see it expand, the continuous leaks for a GTA Trilogy remaster release (which we aren't expecting to be GTA remakes), and what we'd like to see from GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas' collective return on PS4 and PS5, plus the rumors that Konami is looking at major revivals for Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill. We discuss what we want from new Konami games, how new Castlevania's could learn from classics like Aria of Sorrow, the potential for an MGS 3 remake, and more about how Konami could bring its classic games to PS4, PS5, and other modern consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

GTA Trilogy remasters ‘set for December boxed release’

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition remasters will be released physically in December, it’s been claimed. That’s according to retail sources who told Polish publication PPE that the three-game collection will indeed receive a boxed release, but only the last-gen versions will arrive before Christmas. PS4, Xbox...
RETAIL
pushsquare.com

GTA Trilogy Now Removed from PS Store Ahead of PS5, PS4 Remasters

As promised, Rockstar has removed the PS2 versions of its legendary GTA titles from the PS Store, in anticipation for its upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS4 remasters. Despite not showing a second of footage from the re-releases, the publisher said that it would take any existing versions down starting 11th October, and they’ve disappeared as of the publication of this article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Trilogy Remastered Leak Reveals New Details and Upgrades

A new description of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has appeared from Rockstar Games that gives us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming remastered collection. At this point in time, Rockstar itself has said very little about the bundle, instead promising fans that it will have more to reveal in the coming weeks. Prior to that time, however, Rockstar has seemingly let the cat out of the bag and has more clearly revealed just how these old Grand Theft Auto titles will be enhanced.
VIDEO GAMES

