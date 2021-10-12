CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin heads into the upcoming season with a substantially different roster after nearly all of last year’s seniors opted against returning. The Badgers’ roster features seven sophomores and five freshmen. That marks the program’s largest collection of underclassmen in at least 20 years. Perhaps a fresh start was necessary. Wisconsin went 18-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season before losing to eventual national champion Baylor. But that represented a step back for a team that entered the year ranked seventh after winning a share of the 2020 Big Ten regular-season title.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
State
Alabama State
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#The Associated Press#Ap#Badgers#The Ncaa Tournament#National Champion Baylor#Purdue#Lincoln#Nebraska#Ohio State#Lsu
The Associated Press

Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to leave in place its law banning most abortions and told the justices there’s no reason to rush into the case. The state filed its response Thursday to the Biden administration’s call on the high court to block the law, the most restrictive abortion curb in the nation, and rule conclusively this term on the measure’s constitutionality.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy