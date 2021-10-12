CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Darrel Williams, Kadarius Toney, Devontae Booker (2021)

By Andrew Gould
fantasypros.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’d be nice to start one waiver-wire article without having to lament the latest avalanche of injuries. The NFL is a game of attrition, and that often applies to fantasy football as well. Week 5 started without Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Chris Carson, David Montgomery, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and George Kittle. By the end of the weekend, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Damien Harris, and Kenny Golladay all suffered injuries clouding their immediate availability.

The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Notable Giants Trade Rumor

With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, the New York Giants will have an important decision to make on safety Jabrill Peppers. Peppers, a former first-round pick, is on the final year of his rookie contract and has seen his playing time decrease this season. If the Giants don’t believe Peppers is a part of their long-term plans, they should consider moving him.
NFL
FanSided

Would the Packers trade Jordan Love before deadline?

When the Green Bay Packers moved up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to select quarterback Jordan Love, it seemed like the beginning of the end for Aaron Rodgers. With a lot changing in one and a half years, would the Packers move on from their succession plan and trade Love before the deadline?
NFL
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney, Top Waiver-Wire WRs to Target After JuJu Smith-Schuster's Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers sustained a huge blow to their offense in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster going down with a shoulder injury. Things got worse on Monday, as it was determined that Smith-Schuster needed season-ending surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While the...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Devonta Smith, Odell Beckham Jr, Devontae Booker (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s Week 6, and that means byes have arrived! There are not many massive names taking the week off. In fact, more studs are out due to injury, but it’s still enough to start challenging your roster’s depth, making your decisions this week all the more important. Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 56 hits and 24 misses, meaning a 69% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
chatsports.com

Waiver Wire Week 6: Devontae Booker, Marquez Callaway Highlight Pickups to Know

The New York Giants have had no luck with injuries. On Sunday, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay exited AT&T Stadium with injuries. Of the three players, Barkley is the one that matters most from a fantasy football perspective, and if he misses even a week, his replacement should be considered as a top waiver-wire pickup.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL will evaluate Kadarius Toney for potential fine, no suspension (Report)

Kadarius Toney put together his best game as a pro on Sunday. He may even win the Pepsi Rookie of the Week, like Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did for Week 4. But Toney’s sensational performance didn’t end pretty. Toward the end of the Giants‘ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys,...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kadarius Toney (ankle) undergoes X-rays, injury not significant

Giants WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) underwent X-rays on Monday. Coach Joe Judge told reporters they don't think the injury is anything significant. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) "It's not something season ending," Judge said. Toney enjoyed a breakout game in Week 5 against Dallas, hauling in 10 receptions for 189 yards. While it's great to hear that the injury isn't season-ending, it sounds as if Toney could miss Week 6 against the Rams. It'll be important to monitor the practice reports on him throughout the week. Earlier on Monday Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Toney will likely avoid a suspension after being ejected from Sunday's game for punching a Dallas defender.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 5 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Here are players to consider stashing ahead of this weekend’s slate of games. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Heinicke has averaged 279.3 passing yards and has thrown eight TD passes in his three starts. He gets a scrumptious Week 6 matchup against a Chiefs pass defense that ranks 31st in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric and is allowing 8.8 yards per pass attempt. And of course, a matchup with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could lead to an O.K. Corral game script, with Heinicke and the Football Team ramping up the pass volume in an attempt to keep up.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Waiver Wire Rankings and FAB Advice: Week 6 (2021 Fantasy Football)

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. I’d love to add Kadarius Toney but with Clyde Edwards-Helaire leaving Sunday night’s game with a knee injury and set to miss a few weeks, Darrel Williams has to be the top pickup. Williams was already getting his fair share of the goal-line work and starting to eat into Edwards-Helaire’s snap count, but with Edwards-Helaire set to miss time, Williams becomes an immediate RB2. Jerick McKinnon would factor into the passing downs and Williams has never received a big workload in his career, but he’s obviously earned the trust of the coaching staff. So his upside is enormous and he’s the priority pickup.
NFL
FanSided

Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups, Week 6: Injury replacements galore

Injuries have unfortunately decimated many fantasy football rosters early in the season. Which players should you be targeting on the waiver wire in week 6?. If you are one of the many fantasy football players whose roster has been decimated by injuries early in the 2021 season, the good news is — you’re likely not alone. Not by a longshot.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Bills, Seahawks, Giants, More Eying CBs; Broncos Possible Sellers

Cornerbacks are in high demand ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline and the Denver Broncos could be a good match for teams. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Houston Texans and New York Giants are among the squads who have "monitored the cornerback market" this season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Alex Collins to get the start in Week 6

With RB Chris Carson ruled out, Alex Collins will be getting the start for the Seahawks in Week 6 vs. the Steelers. Collins was disappointing in his first game in replacement of Carson, and it looks like the deck may be stacked against him in Week 6 as well. He faces a stingy Steelers D/ST on the road, and they'll likely be stacking the box with backup Geno Smith under center. Fantasy managers should temper their expectations to FLEX numbers.
