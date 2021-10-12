Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Darrel Williams, Kadarius Toney, Devontae Booker (2021)

It’s Week 6, and that means byes have arrived! There are not many massive names taking the week off. In fact, more studs are out due to injury, but it’s still enough to start challenging your roster’s depth, making your decisions this week all the more important. Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 56 hits and 24 misses, meaning a 69% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.

