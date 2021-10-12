CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants news, 10/12: Kadarius Toney, Daniel Jones, more

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t help but think of Beckham when I watch Toney, either. Toney is PFF Offensive Player of th Week. Toney was a featured piece of the Giants offense against the Dallas Cowboys, generating 13 targets on 24 routes. The former Florida Gator took advantage of the opportunity by producing a 93.3 receiving grade and averaging 7.88 yards per route run — both of which are top-five single-game marks among rookie wide receivers since 2010.

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
elitesportsny.com

Giants WR Kadarius Toney apologizes for punch, ejection in Sunday’s loss

Kadarius Toney threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee toward the end of Sunday’s Giants loss to Dallas. What a Week 5 matchup it was for Kadarius Toney. The Giants‘ 2021 first-round draft pick caught 10 balls for 189 yards and further proved he could be a dominant weapon in this offense.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants’ Kadarius Toney already showing insane qualities with one stat

The New York Giants unleashed rookie receiver Kadarius Toney against the New Orleans Saints, and he ended up being one of the catalysts that fueled the offense to a victory in Week 4. With Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out with hamstring injuries, Toney will once again be a priority...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Big Blue View

Rumor or are they dumb enough to start Daniel Jones?

They wouldn't really start Jones this soon after being rocked like he was and sitting at 1-4, would they?. Did anyone see Judge denying Daniel Jones practice with pads on when asked by a reporter? He looked like a fool. I guess he picked something up from Belichik. I think I've seen enough of the Judge.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Rams: 5 things to watch on Sunday

The 1-4 New York Giants return to MetLife Stadium Sunday to host the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams. Here are some of the things to watch as the game unfolds. Quarterback Daniel Jones has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday. That is good news. How the Giants use Jones will be interesting to watch.
NFL
USA Today

Is Kadarius Toney poised for a starring role in Giants' injury-riddled offense?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - If the Giants are forced to move forward without Daniel Jones at quarterback, at least for the time being, there is certainly some curiosity as to what the offense will look like, especially with Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay also sidelined. Spoiler alert: expect a lot...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Giants#Florida Gator#Big Blue View
USA Today

Giants' Kadarius Toney fined, Cowboys' Jayron Kearse avoids discipline

As expected, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney avoided a suspension for punching Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee in Week 5. However, both Toney and Kazee were fined by the league. Toney was hit with a bill of $12,875 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and subsequent ejection, while...
NFL
Big Blue View

Post-game quotebook: What the Giants said after humbling loss to Rams

What were the New York Giants saying Sunday after losing 38-11 to the Los Angeles Rams? Let’s step behind the post-game podium and find out. Daniel Jones on his recovery from last week’s concussion... “Yeah, obviously the play on the goal line and got the wind knocked out of me...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Rams final score: Giants blown out by Los Angeles, 38-11

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants fell to 1-5 on Sunday with a lopsided 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have now started 1-5 four of the past five seasons. The Rams are 5-1. The Giants have now been outscored in their last two games by a score 82-31.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Rams ‘things I think’: Somehow, the Giants just keep digging the hole deeper

I think the New York Giants are challenging my creativity. I keep thinking they can’t look worse. That the games can’t look uglier. That there has to be a bottom to this pit of miserable football they have fallen into. I keep looking for new ways to explain it when it does continue to get worse. I am running out of ideas.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, James Bradberry trade, David Sills, more

It’s time once again for the Big Blue View Mailbag. I enjoyed this one as there are a range of different, interesting questions. Let’s get to it. Ronald Buchheim asks: Why has Davis Sills disappeared? He’s been one of the best receivers in training camp for two consecutive years, and seemed to be ahead of both John Ross and Dante Pettis. But the Giants chose Ross, elevated Collins, and protected Pettis, not Sills. Do you think they’ve concluded that Sills is not an NFL receiver, despite his production in preseason games?
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Rams: 5 plays that mattered in lopsided Giants’ loss

The 2020 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants was a competitive 17-9 loss for the East Coast team. The 2021 game was the furthest thing from competitive, as the Giants fell to the Rams, 38-11. The game was so out of reach that Matt Stafford was removed with an entire quarter to play.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy