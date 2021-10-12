Giants news, 10/12: Kadarius Toney, Daniel Jones, more
I can’t help but think of Beckham when I watch Toney, either. Toney is PFF Offensive Player of th Week. Toney was a featured piece of the Giants offense against the Dallas Cowboys, generating 13 targets on 24 routes. The former Florida Gator took advantage of the opportunity by producing a 93.3 receiving grade and averaging 7.88 yards per route run — both of which are top-five single-game marks among rookie wide receivers since 2010.www.bigblueview.com
Comments / 0