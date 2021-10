UMass takes on UConn in a battle between FBS Independent schools looking for their first win of the 2021 college football season. UMass has struggled so far in Walt Bell’s third season as head coach. The Minutemen have given up over 40 points in each of their five losses this season and have hit double-digit points just twice. However, they have perhaps their best shot at a win this season as they take on a UConn team that has been reeling since the start of the season, including the sudden ousting of their head coach, Randy Edsall. UMass is expected to have freshman Brady Olson as their starter at quarterback. However, UConn will be without their freshman starter, Tyler Phommachanh, who is reportedly out “indefinitely” due to injury.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO