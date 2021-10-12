CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Floyd Intersection Getting Reworked

Cover picture for the articleThe Floyd intersection on the Avenue of the Saints will undergo a massive construction project with the aim of making it safer, according to KIMT. The intersection will be turned into a grade-separated interchange, with north and southbound lanes being carried on two bridges with on and off ramps, as well as frontage roads between Floyd and Charles City. That intersection currently sees an abnormal amount of crashes, some of which have been fatal. The project is expected to be worked on in the summer months and will finished in 2024.

