The Lady Bomber cross country team ran well in humid conditions at the Rensselaer Sectional today. The Lady Bombers qualified for the Chesterton Regional meet at Sunset Hill Farms in Valparaiso next Saturday at 10:30 am. The Bombers led by Senior Amzie Maienbrook who ran to her second Rensselaer Sectional Championship in as many years. Amzie finished in first place with a time of 20:18. She was followed by teammates;

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO