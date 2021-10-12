CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staying warm for a few more days

By Carson Meredith
WAAY-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are tracking some very light showers to get our Tuesday started. This is thanks to a nearby cold front. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the morning and perhaps into the early afternoon. Most spots will stay dry, however, with sun and clouds and highs back into the low to mid 80s. The weather looks great for those heading to tonight's Lee Greenwood concert! Temperatures will be in the low 70s when doors open and hover near 70 by the end of the show tonight. Not impossible to see a stray shower when doors open, but we should be good to go.

www.waaytv.com

KCBD

Warmer next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a quiet, sunny fall day on the South Plains. In fact, at times the wind has been calm. It’s not just here, most of the south central United States has a clear sky this afternoon and evening. Not too far away, there is much more humid air, just southeast of our area. This humidity will return tonight and will likely set the stage for clouds in the morning.
LUBBOCK, TX
KTAL

Staying warm Thursday with a front dropping humidity late in the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have some weather happening this morning as a cool front is bringing a few isolated rain showers to Oklahoma and Arkansas, with dense fog developing south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana. Eventually, this will turn into a quiet and warm day with humidity dropping off this afternoon into tonight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Spokesman-Review

Wet weather on the way: Spokane is in for more than an inch of rain in the next few days

A series of storms is expected to bring more than an inch of rainfall Friday to Tuesday in drought-stricken Spokane. Steven Van Horn, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the much-needed rain will not cause flooding, but people should clear storm drains of fallen leaves and other debris to allow for unobstructed runoff.
SPOKANE, WA
ABC 4

Another warm day ahead for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We get another day with warming temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure is in control and will act as a storm blocker through the end of the workweek. Temperatures will return to seasonal averages and may even...
UTAH STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Front Expected To Bring Afternoon Rain Showers And Possible Thunderstorms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! Another seasonable morning with many waking up around 50. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s a mainly dry start to our morning before a cold front brings rain showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center We are under a “marginal risk” for severe weather meaning if we do get any severe storms, they will be very isolated and short-lived. We could have some gusty winds at times around 25-30 mph. Showers will taper off by the night. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center On the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KATC News

Staying warm for end of week

A quick water vapor analysis shows a ridge of pressure off to our east with a low pressure feature spinning across the mid-west. That low will be progressing eastward but it will not really be "digging" southward meaning it won't be pulling any colder weather down to our part of the world.
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

One more warm day with temps in the mid 70's, threat for showers tonight

More sunshine is on tap today with highs once again climbing into the mid 70s. That’s very warm for this time of year! It will be mild tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase this evening as a cold front approaches. The threat for showers go up late this evening into the overnight hours. The amounts look very light and the rain should be out of here by Friday morning. The cold front will definitely knock temperatures back as we head into the upcoming weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Forecast Discussion 10/21/21 AM: One more warm day

We are waking up on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Sprinkles/light shower possible into the early morning Thursday. Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds throughout the day before a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures ahead of the cold front reaching to near 70 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Cold front then moves through heading into the evening, which brings the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Spotty showers stick around for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
manchesterinklink.com

Thursday’s weather: Warm with sunshine and a few clouds, high of 75

Surface high pressure that has been building across the southeastern United States moves offshore today allowing temperatures to hit the mid-70s. The high yesterday was 74, tying the record 74 set in 1953 and 2012. Frosty Facts. Late frost date for Manchester. A frost date is the average date of...
MANCHESTER, NH
Dallas News

Unseasonably warm days ahead

Despite a weak cold front that moved through North Texas Thursday morning, it will be dry and unseasonably warm with lower humidity and highs in the 80s. The overall weather theme the next several days will be warmer than normal. Much of Friday looks dry, although spotty showers or a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sprinkles And Cooler Than Normal Temps Through The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Spotty sprinkles and cool winds through this evening. Patchy frost is possible far inland if partial clearing takes place. Otherwise, a chilly night. Cooler than normal right through the weekend. Chance for patchy frost Saturday morning. Watching a soaking rain event Sunday into Monday. TONIGHT: EARLY SPRINKLES. PATCHY FROST INLAND. LOW 43. FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 53. SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 57. SUNDAY: RAIN DEVELOPS. HIGH 55.
CHICAGO, IL

