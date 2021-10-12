Staying warm for a few more days

We are tracking some very light showers to get our Tuesday started. This is thanks to a nearby cold front. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the morning and perhaps into the early afternoon. Most spots will stay dry, however, with sun and clouds and highs back into the low to mid 80s. The weather looks great for those heading to tonight's Lee Greenwood concert! Temperatures will be in the low 70s when doors open and hover near 70 by the end of the show tonight. Not impossible to see a stray shower when doors open, but we should be good to go.