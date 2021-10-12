Police: Accidental Shooting Kills 8-Year-Old Missouri Boy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City say an 8-year-old boy has died in an accidental shooting. Police in Independence say the shooting happened early Saturday morning when officer were called to a home there for a shooting. Investigators say arriving officers found that the boy had been shot and that the child later died of his injuries. Police have not released the boy’s name or any details about the shooting, other than to say it appeared to have been accidental.