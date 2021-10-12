CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Police: Accidental Shooting Kills 8-Year-Old Missouri Boy

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City say an 8-year-old boy has died in an accidental shooting. Police in Independence say the shooting happened early Saturday morning when officer were called to a home there for a shooting. Investigators say arriving officers found that the boy had been shot and that the child later died of his injuries. Police have not released the boy’s name or any details about the shooting, other than to say it appeared to have been accidental.

nodawaybroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy