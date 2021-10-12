CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman at Springfield Hospital

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man is now charged with assault for allegedly stabbing the mother of his child at a hospital surgery center in Springfield, Missouri. Charles D. Turner was charged with first-degree domestic assault. Turner is in custody and it isn’t clear if he has an attorney. The stabbing happened Friday in a stairwell at the Mercy Surgery Center, near Mercy Hospital. The victim worked in the ministry of the hospital. Police say she is in stable condition. Investigators say Turner became upset he could not visit his daughter after he and the victim broke up.

