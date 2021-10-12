Longtime Maryville Auto Dealership Owner Dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to leave in place its law banning most abortions and told the justices there’s no reason to rush into the case. The state filed its response Thursday to the Biden administration’s call on the high court to block the law, the most restrictive abortion curb in the nation, and rule conclusively this term on the measure’s constitutionality.

