Maryville, MO

Longtime Maryville Auto Dealership Owner Dies

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 9 days ago

The long time owner of a Maryville auto dealership has died. Carroll L. “Bud” Boyles died Sunday in a Columbia care facility at the age of 83. Boyles arrived in Maryville in 1971 as part owner of Wilkinson Motors. It became Boyles Motors in 1984. Boyles sold his dealership to the Doug Meyer Auto Group in 2015. Visitation for Mr Boyles is Thursday from 5:00-7:00 at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville with services Friday at 10:00 at the funeral home.

nodawaybroadcasting.com

