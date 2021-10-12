INSURANCE OFFICE OF AMERICA, JOHN RITENOUR AND HEATH RITENOUR OBJECT TO DISCOVERY REQUESTS AND FACE SECOND MOTION TO COMPEL DOCUMENTS IN IOA'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER EMPLOYEES

A US Supreme Court justice on Tuesday rejected a request by health workers in Maine to block a statewide vaccine mandate, while their wider legal challenge against the measure proceeds. All healthcare workers in the state will have to be fully vaccinated under the mandate, which comes into force on October 29. Several unnamed health workers and one health provider insist the decree violates their constitutional right to freedom of religion, citing conscientious objections to the vaccine. They brought the case against Maine Governor Janet Mills and other officials, and have asked the courts to put a preliminary block on the mandate while their case is heard.

