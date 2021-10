Project Managers and soon-to-be tenants will be onsite this Saturday. information released by the Seven Acres Foundation. Photo from last year’s groundbreaking ceremony. The Community is invited to join us this Saturday, October 9th from 11am to 2pm as we grill hot dogs and brats, pour cold beer (or hot drinks, depending on the weather), enjoy music and hear from all of the different people and groups who are involved in the Community Center building project.

CHARITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO