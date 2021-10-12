CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Israeli AI chipmaker Hailo raises $136 million, valued at $1 billion

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 9 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Hailo, an artificial intelligence-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, said on Tuesday it raised $136 million in a private funding round led by Poalim Equity and Gil Agmon. A source closed to the company said the financing was done at a valuation of $1 billion, making Hailo a unicorn. Existing...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

BlackRock close to investing 500 million euros in Ionity -sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – BlackRock is close to investing around 500 million euros ($582 million) in electric vehicle charging group Ionity, two people familiar with the matter said. There is no guarantee that a deal will materialise and talks between the parties could still fall apart, the people added. Ionity, whose...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

FTX Closes $420 Million in Series B-1 Funding: Company Now Valued At $25 Billion

FTX has just revealed another successful funding round, this time worth $420.69 million, putting its valuation at a whopping $25 billion. One of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, just revealed that it finalized massive funding round, the numbers in which are inspired by – you guessed it – the 420 and 69 meme numbers.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Board Of Directors#Israeli#Reuters#Poalim Equity#Swiss#Abb Technology Ventures#Atv#Latitude Ventures#Ourcrowd#Carasso Motors#Shlomo Group#Talcar Corporation Ltd#Automotive Equipment#Aev#Intel Corp#Mellanox Technologies
101 WIXX

Chinese regulators suggest Hong Kong listing for Didi – WSJ

(Reuters) – China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc and two other U.S.-listed tech companies explore listings in Hong Kong, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) broached the idea in recent conversations with executives from...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Deci Raises $21 Million to Enable the World to Benefit from the Full Potential of AI

Deci’s deep learning development platform empowers enterprises to build, optimize, and deploy AI models and reach successful production efficiently. Deci, the deep learning development company that helps enterprises build, optimize, and deploy AI to production, announced it has raised a $21 million Series A round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Deci’s existing investors Square Peg, Emerge and Jibe Ventures participated in the round and were joined by new investors including Samsung Next, Vintage Investment Partners, and Fort Ross Ventures. The investment comes 12 months after Deci secured more than $9 million in seed funding and brings the total funding to $30.1 million. The funds will be used to accelerate Deci’s commercial growth by expanding sales, marketing, and customer success operations globally.
ECONOMY
AFP

Revamped WeWork rises in Nasdaq debut

The office-sharing company WeWork made a strong Wall Street debut on Thursday, two years after a previous attempt disintegrated in spectacular fashion. Shares of the venture that's been revamped with new corporate leaders hovered at around $11.01, or six percent up, on Thursday afternoon, hours after jumping nearly 10 percent shortly after midday, giving it a market value of about $9 billion. The surge comes two days after shareholders from a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called BowX voted to merge with WeWork. Shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "We."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Enfusion stock opens 18% above IPO price to value investment management software company at $2.3 billion

Enfusion Inc. was well received on its Wall Street debut, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's stock opened 17.6% above its IPO price. The company raised $260.5 million as it sold 15.32 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders raised $58.3 million as they sold 3.43 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $20.00 at 11:16 a.m. Eastern for about 2.3 million shares. With a total of about 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $2.26 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open to recently trade up 17.1% at $19.90. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
siliconangle.com

AI document processing startup Rossum raises $100M

Artificial intelligence document processing startup Rossum today announced that it has raised $100 million in new funding to establish new hubs in the U.S., Europe and Asia. General Catalyst led the Series A round. Also participating in the round were LocalGlobe, Seedcamp, Miton and Elad Gil. Founded in 2017, Rossum...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Western Digital talks to merge with Kioxia stall - sources

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp's (WDC.O) talks to merge with Japanese chipmaker and partner Kioxia Holdings Corp have stalled over the last few weeks, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The talks reached a standstill over concerns about the valuation, approval from the Japanese...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
techstartups.com

UK-based online lending fintech startup Zopa raises $300 million investment led by Softbank; now valued at $1 billion

Zopa, a UK-based digital banking startup that started as a peer-to-peer lender, has raised $300 million (£220 million) in a funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, a venture arm of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group. The latest funding is the latest in the strings of investments flowing into Europe’s booming fintech startups.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
TechCrunch

Indian fintech CRED valued at $4 billion following $251 million fundraise

Existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge Capital co-led the three year-old Bangalore-based startup’s Series E financing round. Marshall Wace and Steadfast also participated — and so did existing investors DST Global, Insight Partners, Coatue, Sofina, RTP and Dragoneer. The startup was valued at $2.2 billion in an April round this year and $806 million in a round it disclosed in January.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries targets valuation of about $25 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Chipmaker GlobalFoundries, owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, is aiming for a valuation of about $25 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The IPO, one of the most hotly anticipated listings, is expected to cap a record year for flotations, after...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy