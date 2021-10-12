Prince Charles' Aston Martin runs on a unique power source

Prince William is putting the planet first. The second-in-line to the throne already shared his feelings about space tourism in October. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," he said, per the BBC. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future." Clearly, the Duke of Cambridge thinks that earth conservation should be prioritized and wasn't shy to articulate his beliefs. He further revealed that he had "absolutely no interest" to visit space because he was concerned about the carbon emissions of space flights.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO