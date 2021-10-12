CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Charles' Aston Martin runs on a unique power source

sdpb.org
 9 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. OK, so you know that most cars run on gas, and of course, you've at least heard of cars that run on electricity. Well, back in 2008, Prince Charles asked engineers to convert his Aston Martin to run on something a little more environmentally friendly, and they came up with an alternative way to power a car that's fit for royalty - wine and cheese. And I wonder what wine and cheese pairing gets the best gas mileage. My guess? Chardonnay and gorgonzola. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Forget Electric Vehicles: Prince Charles Says His Aston Martin Runs on Wine and Cheese Byproducts

Electric cars and products are already cool enough, but Prince Charles has all of us beat. According to him, his Aston Martin runs on wine and cheese byproducts. Speaking to BBC before the U.N. climate summit this month, Prince Charles talked about the importance of reducing our carbon footprint. Solar panels and electric cars are one way of doing so, but he has another. Interestingly enough, he modified his car of 51 years. Now, his Aston Martin runs on “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process.”
WORLD
worldredeye.com

James Bond Celebration at Aston Martin Residences

Miami, FL – October 7, 2021 – To celebrate the release of the new 007 movie “No Time To Die,” Aston Martin Residences held a James Bond themed party for brokers, partners and VIP guests at the Sales Center in downtown Miami on October 7. Invitees were then treated to a special preview at the Silverspot Movie Theater, which was rented for a private screening of the film the day before its public release.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
nickiswift.com

What Is Prince Charles' Biggest Fear For Prince George?

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and next in line for the throne. He is father to Prince William and Prince Harry and grandfather to George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet. While Prince William is his immediate successor to the throne, 8-year-old George is also in line to inherit the enviable role. The grandfather and grandson are quite close and, according to Cosmopolitan, Prince Charles even named one of his favorite gardens after his beloved grandson. The idea behind dedicating the garden to Prince George was to maintain a connection while the Prince of Wales spends time at his home in Balmoral, Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
motor1.com

Lunaz creates first Aston Martin DB6 EV conversion

Lunaz has made a name for itself as a company that specialises in turning classy old British cars into EVs. The vehicles they create are engineered to a very high standard, matching the price bracket where many of the classics they have worked on. Their latest project is a fully-electric...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

James Bond Drifts A BMW-Powered 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Replica In ‘No Time To Die’

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 is one of our favorite movie cars of all time. This timeless Aston Martin has appeared in more 007 films than any one James Bond actor! We were thrilled to see the pretty Aston get a proper chase scene in the No Time To Die trailer. But it is always no time for an original DB5 to die. We were relieved to find the movie car getting roughed up was an official Aston Martin replica powered by an E46 BMW M3 engine.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Martinez#British Royal Family#Copyright Npr
nickiswift.com

Why Is Prince Charles So Proud Of Prince William?

Prince William is putting the planet first. The second-in-line to the throne already shared his feelings about space tourism in October. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," he said, per the BBC. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future." Clearly, the Duke of Cambridge thinks that earth conservation should be prioritized and wasn't shy to articulate his beliefs. He further revealed that he had "absolutely no interest" to visit space because he was concerned about the carbon emissions of space flights.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pistonheads

Aston Martin DB7 Vantage | The Brave Pill

Every pyramid needs a base, and every summit needs something supportive to rest on. Which, when it comes to the values of used Aston Martins, has long been the DB7's place in the pecking order. The cars the company produced prior to the DB7 were made in such small volumes that, in just 10 years, it turned the brand's demographics upside down. By the time it retired the DB7 represented just over 60 per cent of Aston's total production to that point. Although the later 'VH' generation cars would go on to substantially outsell it, the imbalance between DB7 supply and demand has kept it as the brand's equivalent of the Ferrari Mondial.
CARS
Robb Report

Lunaz Is Making an All-Electric Aston Martin DB6 Restomod

Lunaz wants to keep the Aston Marin DB6 on the road as long as possible. The shop, which is best known for electrifying classic British autos, announced on Thursday that it plans to start doing the same for the classic grand tourer. The company will restore the DB6 to like-new condition and then future-proof its powertrain. So, why this model? The sleek GT may not be as famous as its predecessor, the James Bond-favored DB5, but it is one of the most beautiful British cars of all time. The graceful coupé, which was beloved by rockstars like Mick Jagger, was built between 1965...
CARS
Top Speed

2023 Aston Martin DB6 Remastered By Lunaz

While it may be true that the Aston Martin DB6 has never enjoyed the same success or reputation level as the DB5, it was still a very impressive car. It offered improved aerodynamic and specifications compared to the DB5 and was offered in both coupe and convertible form. The problem with the DB6 is of course its age. Being built from 1965 to 1971 it is of course very difficult to find one in pristine condition. And this is where Lunaz comes along. For the right money - and we are talking about $1 million - the company will restore, re-engineer, and electrify your DB6.
CARS
BBC

MK Council to give away land for new Aston Martin museum

A council has said it will give away a patch of land to allow an Aston Martin car museum to be built. Milton Keynes Council has agreed to pass the site in Newport Pagnell to the Aston Martin Heritage Trust (AMHT). The luxury car brand is associated with James Bond...
CARS
Autoweek.com

This Company Will Turn Aston Martin DB6s into EVs

Lunaz Design will offer EV conversions and restorations for classic Aston Martin DB6 coupes. EV conversion program will offer options such as infotainment, Wi-Fi connectivity, upgraded brakes, and a 255-mile range, courtesy of a 120-kWh battery. A number of companies are now offering EV conversions of classic cars, including Aston...
BUSINESS
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy