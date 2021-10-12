Non-Human Identities Sprawl Challenges Security
Move over, humans. With the rise of non-human identities, you may no longer be the weakest link when it comes to security. As the workforce is increasingly augmented by robotic process automation (RPA) in the form of software bots, physical robots and IoT systems, a Forrester report noted that “when the digital identities of non-human entities and their credentials (certificates, usernames and passwords) rely on weak security measures, attackers can exploit the weak security controls to steal sensitive data, disrupt device operations and cause physical harm.”securityboulevard.com
