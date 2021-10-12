Tina Owens names VP of operations at Children’s Museum of Illinois

DECATUR — Decatur native Tina Owens was recently named vice president of operations at Children’s Museum of Illinois. Owens is a graduate of Richland Community College and Millikin University. She has over 15 years of experience working with area youth-oriented nonprofits, as well as for-profit organizations, having previously worked with Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Macon Resources Bright Start Program, PDI (Professional Development Institute), and Decatur Public Schools. She currently serves on the board for the Decatur Township Youth Council.