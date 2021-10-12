CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Tina Owens names VP of operations at Children’s Museum of Illinois

Herald & Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — Decatur native Tina Owens was recently named vice president of operations at Children’s Museum of Illinois. Owens is a graduate of Richland Community College and Millikin University. She has over 15 years of experience working with area youth-oriented nonprofits, as well as for-profit organizations, having previously worked with Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Macon Resources Bright Start Program, PDI (Professional Development Institute), and Decatur Public Schools. She currently serves on the board for the Decatur Township Youth Council.

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Entertainment
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Decatur, IL
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millikin University#Vp#Children S Museum#Pdi#Decatur Public Schools
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy