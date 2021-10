I am the fifth generation to farm one of our pieces of ground, which is quite a heritage to live up to. I have often wondered what it would be like to not be tied to a place, a way of living and a lifestyle. Those thoughts are very fleeting because who I am is very much tied to the land and the history associated with it. Like my ancestors I have a passion for farming and ranching.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO