The Invincible has its first teaser trailer and it was released today by developer Starward Industries. The Invincible was first revealed last year, and confirmed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is based off the novel of the same name by Stanislaw Lem. This first teaser for The Invincible gives us the first real glimpse of the game as well as introducing the main characters who are Dr. Yasna and Astrogator Novik. Have a watch of the teaser below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO