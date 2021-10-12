CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

Americans may not get some Christmas treats, White House officials warn

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House officials, scrambling to relieve global supply bottlenecks choking U.S. ports, highways and railways, warn Americans may face higher prices and some empty shelves this Christmas season. The supply crisis, driven in part by the global COVID pandemic, not only threatens to dampen U.S. spending https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/high-stakes-christmas-looms-surging-toy-demand-meets-supply-chain-snarls-2021-09-20...

