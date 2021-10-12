Americans may not get some Christmas treats, White House officials warn
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House officials, scrambling to relieve global supply bottlenecks choking U.S. ports, highways and railways, warn Americans may face higher prices and some empty shelves this Christmas season. The supply crisis, driven in part by the global COVID pandemic, not only threatens to dampen U.S. spending https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/high-stakes-christmas-looms-surging-toy-demand-meets-supply-chain-snarls-2021-09-20...b975.com
Comments / 0