In brief: The tech supply chain is still coping with the perfect storm of factors that has led to jammed up ports and severe bottlenecks in the flow of raw materials and components needed to build products with electronics inside. Production slowdowns in China and other Asian countries due to energy restrictions and Covid-related lockdowns are already impacting suppliers of passive electronic components and chips, but some are hopeful about their ability to navigate the coming months without any major disruption.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO