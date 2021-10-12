Israeli AI chipmaker Hailo raises $136 million, valued at $1 billion

Deci’s deep learning development platform empowers enterprises to build, optimize, and deploy AI models and reach successful production efficiently. Deci, the deep learning development company that helps enterprises build, optimize, and deploy AI to production, announced it has raised a $21 million Series A round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Deci’s existing investors Square Peg, Emerge and Jibe Ventures participated in the round and were joined by new investors including Samsung Next, Vintage Investment Partners, and Fort Ross Ventures. The investment comes 12 months after Deci secured more than $9 million in seed funding and brings the total funding to $30.1 million. The funds will be used to accelerate Deci’s commercial growth by expanding sales, marketing, and customer success operations globally.
