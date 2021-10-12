CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Jaguar Mining Reports Third Quarter Operating Results

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperations Increase Production 12% Quarter over Quarter. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announces interim gold production results for the third quarter of 2021 ('Q3 2021'). Financial results for Q3 2021 will be reported and filed on SEDAR on or before November 15, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

