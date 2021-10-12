CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pingyao film festival to open with ‘Yanagawa’, close with ‘The Great Director’

By Liz Shackleton
Screendaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Pingyao International Film Festival (Octobner 12-19) will open with Korean-Chinese director Zhang Lu’s Yanagawa and close with Xu Lei’s The Great Director. Starring Ni Ni, Zhang Luyi and Xin Baiqing, Yanagawa revolves around two brothers who travel to Japan in search of the woman they both loved in their youth. The film, which is receiving its world premiere at Busan in the Icons section, is produced by Midnight Blur Films and sold internationally by Hishow Entertainment. The Great Director is described as “a sci-fi short about cinema with directors Jia Zhangke and Ning Hao”.

