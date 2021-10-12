CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BAE Systems tests APKWS laser-guided rockets against Class 2 UAS

naval-technology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAE Systems has conducted precision strike tests of advanced precision kill weapon system (APKWS) laser-guided rockets at Yuma Proving Grounds in the US. The rockets were tested to demonstrate their counter strike capabilities against Class 2 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). During the tests, the 2.75in test rockets were integrated with...

everythingrf.com

BAE Systems to Provide Prototypes for Next-Gen SIGINT Technology to the US Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has awarded the BAE Systems-Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) team a contract to provide a prototype design for the next-generation open architecture signals intelligence (SIGINT) technology under its Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) program. The award continues BAE Systems’ development efforts to provide full-spectrum awareness and actionable intelligence with a SIGINT sensor design.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRMG

S Korea prepares test of 1st domestically made space rocket

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea was preparing to test-launch its first domestically produced space rocket Thursday in what officials describe as an important step in its pursuit of a satellite launch program. If weather and other conditions prevail, the three-stage Nuri rocket was scheduled to be launched...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aviationtoday.com

BAE Systems Team Competing With Northrop Grumman for U-2 SIGINT Payload

The Air Force has awarded a BAE Systems/Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) team a contract for Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST), which is to replace the Northrop Grumman Airborne Signals Intelligence Payload (ASIP) on the Lockheed Martin U-2S Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft, BAE Systems said on Oct. 19. “Under the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
naval-technology.com

Greek Navy, Aegis, radar and lasers: Lockheed Martin naval systems update

Frigates and radars and lasers, oh my! In terms of naval systems, Lockheed Martin is, perhaps, best known for its Aegis integrated weapons system. It is now looking to integrate lasers to give the US Navy more pew pew at sea. But perhaps the biggest opportunity underway is the US bid for the Hellenic Navy Modernisation. The company’s Jon Rambeau tells us more.
MILITARY
Los Angeles Business Journal

Relativity Tests 3D-Printed Rocket for 2022 Debut Launch

Relativity Space Inc. is one step closer to sending 3D-printed rockets to space. The Long Beach-based aerospace company has completed Stage 1 testing on Terran 1, its fully 3D-printed rocket, the company announced on Oct. 7. This process included waterproof testing, cryogenic-proof testing and flight pressure testing. Relativity aims to...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Dad

NASA To Test ‘Planetary Defense’ System and Fire a Rocket at an Asteroid

NASA is going to shoot a rocket at an asteroid and if that doesn’t excite you, I don’t what will. It’s the first test of NASA’s “Planetary Defense” system, which sounds cool as hell. Basically, it’s a test to see if shooting a rocket at an asteroid that’s getting close to Earth could help keep it from impacting our planet. It’s basically Michael Bay‘s playbook from Armageddon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceFlight Insider

Space Launch System rocket passes design certification review

NASA has carried out the design certification review of the Space Launch System, the agency said, as it continues to prepare the vehicle for its inaugural flight. As part of the design certification review, or DCR, NASA examines all test data and inspection reports while sifting through every aspect of the rocket’s corroborations and verifications as needed for safety, operating conditions and reliability as teams prepare for the launch of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, now likely occurring in early 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizneworleans.com

Commercial Rocket Company Conducts Tests at Stennis

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. — When Launcher successfully completed a thrust chamber assembly hot fire at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in late August, it was just the latest in a string of testing milestones for the small satellite launch company. For the past two years, Launcher has partnered with Stennis...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationaldefensemagazine.org

United Kingdom Tests High-Powered Laser for Shooting Down Drones

LONDON – The United Kingdom is the latest military to test a new directed energy weapon developed by Raytheon Technologies to destroy rogue drones. Raytheon will attach its high-energy laser weapon system, or HELWS, to one of the British army’s tactical support vehicles – the Wolfhound – for a six-month experimentation period to demonstrate its ability to take out unmanned systems. The armed forces need greater strength and accuracy to face the growing threat of cheap, highly customized unmanned aerial systems, said Jason Nelsen, senior regional director of Europe and the Americas at Raytheon Intelligence and Space.
CARS
The Independent

China test fires 500-ton solid-fuel rocket engine

China conducted a successful test run of a domestically-developed solid-fuel rocket engine at a facility in the country’s northwest Shaanxi province on Tuesday.The rocket engine, developed by a branch of the country’s Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, features the world’s largest thrust weighing about 500 tons and is powered by 150 tons of solid fuel, reported state-owned media.This significantly improves the payload of the country’s solid propellant rockets, making it almost four times more powerful than the liquid fuel engine on Long March 5, which is currently the largest launch vehicle in China’s space programme, according to South China Morning Post.“Today’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Brazil Successfully Tests S50 Rocket Engine for Microsat Launcher

This is an important step for the Brazilian Space Program, which will now advance in the construction of its Microsatellite Launch Vehicle (VLM) and VS-50. BRASILIA, Brazil (AEB PR) — The test of the S50, which took place this Friday (1st), at a unit of the Institute of Aeronautics and Space (IAE), was a success. The engineers present were very happy with the results. Among the various authorities were the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), Marcos Pontes, the president of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), Carlos Moura, the director of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), Lieutenant Brigadier from the air Hudson Costa Potiguara, the director of the Aeronautics and Space Institute (IAE), brigadier air O`Donnell, and the president of the Aerospace Industries Association of Brazil (AIAB), Julio Shidara, as well as representatives of the national industry, for middle of Avibrás.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Advanced Naval Technology Exercise shines a light on the future of Naval Aviation

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md.– The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division recently completed it’s third annual Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX), showcasing more than 20 emerging warfighter technologies at its Patuxent River headquarters. ANTX, a series of demonstrations by Navy and Marine Corps organizations, displayed new technology in settings similar […] The post Advanced Naval Technology Exercise shines a light on the future of Naval Aviation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

China Tests 500-Metric-Ton-Thrust Solid-Rocket Booster

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) has successfully tested what it is calling the world’s most powerful integral solid-rocket booster. The new engine is expected to be used on the Jielong-3A rocket for Sun-synchronous orbit. The engine has a diameter of 3.5 m (11.5 ft.) and is... Subscription...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This Hybrid VTOL Concept Has a Bonkers Diamond-Shaped Wing Design

It’s hard to find a totally original concept in the eVTOL world. Since 2016, some 400 concepts, proposals and designs have been introduced to the world. Most of them are variations on one of a few themes. Only a handful of them will ever be built. All of which makes Craft Aero’s nine-seat, box-wing commuter vehicle stand out. As the video above shows, this thing is different. “The biggest difference is that our VTOL aircraft is designed for regional missions with a sweet-spot range of 100 to 700 miles, and cruise speed of 300 knots [345 mph],” James Dorris, CEO of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
naval-technology.com

Boeing delivers 11th P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to Indian Navy

Boeing has delivered the 11th P-8I maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) to the Indian Navy, which will further expand the service’s maritime reconnaissance capabilities. The MPA provides anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities and can be deployed for disaster relief and humanitarian missions. Since its induction in 2013, the P-8I multi-mission maritime patrol...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Russian rocket tests briefly destabilise space station

The International Space Station was briefly destabilised Friday during tests of a Russian-made Soyuz rocket, but the crew and the orbital station were not in danger, Moscow said. Russia's Roscosmos space agency said the incident happened during tests of the engines of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft set to return a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

