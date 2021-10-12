Diversified Energy Company Announces Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

On September 29, 2021, Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC US: HXOH, $22.20, Market Capitalization: $1.3 billion) announced its plan to separate into two independent companies. The two companies will be “Hexion Holdings,” comprising of the Adhesives and Versatic Acids™ and Derivatives product lines, and “Hexion Coatings and Composites (U.S.) Inc.” (“Epoxy”), consisting of the company’s epoxy-based Coatings and Composites products. Hexion expects that the “Epoxy” separation transaction will be in the form of a distribution of 100% of the stock of Epoxy, a new and independent company, to current holders of Hexion Holdings common stock and warrants. Upon completing the Epoxy spin, current Hexion Holdings shareholders will own shares of both Hexion Holdings and Epoxy. Hexion Holdings also fi led a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of Hexion Holdings (Stub) under the symbol “HXN” on the New York Stock Exchange. Before the consummation of this common stock offering, Hexion Holdings will distribute to its existing stockholders and warrant holders all of the common stock of “Epoxy”. Thereby, investors who purchase shares of the common stock in the offering will not be entitled to participate in the distribution of Epoxy shares due to such purchase and will not receive any interest in the Epoxy Business. The Epoxy separation transaction is currently targeted to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to final approval by the Board of Directors, customary regulatory approvals and tax and legal considerations. The financial terms of the separation, including the new indebtedness expected to be incurred by Hexion and Epoxy, will be determined by Hexion Holdings’ Board of Directors based on a variety of factors, including establishing an appropriate pro forma capitalization for Epoxy as a standalone company and the level of indebtedness relative to earnings of various comparable companies. Moelis & Company LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co.

