CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Diversified Energy Company Announces Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ('Diversified' or the 'Company') announces that its Board of Directors (the 'Board') has appointed Sylvia Kerrigan to join its Board as an independent non-executive director, effective October 11, 2021. Sylvia's expansive professional experience complements the Board...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Express CFO Pericleous to leave next month, COO Moellering appointed interim CFO

Express Inc. said late Tuesday Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Perry Pericleous is leaving his job on Nov. 12 to "pursue another opportunity." Chief Operating Officer Matthew Moellering was appointed interim CFO while the company searches for a new CFO, Express said. Pericleous, who reports to Moellering, will continue to work closely with the COO ensure a smooth transition, the retailer said. Shares of Express rose 0.5% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 0.7%.
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

United Way of the Crossroads announces new executive director

VICTORIA, Texas – Bethany Castro was named the new Executive Director of the United Way of the Crossroads, effective on Oct. 18. Castro moved to Victoria in 2018 and has been all-in since. She and her husband, along with their two daughters, live on the Southside of town. All about...
VICTORIA, TX
chatsports.com

Rivalry appoints former WEF and Twitter executive to Board of Directors

Publicly-traded sports betting and media company Rivalry has appointed former World Economic Forum (WEF) and Twitter executive Kirstine Stewart to its Board of Directors. Stewart was elected and approved to join the Toronto-based operator’s board of directors at the company’s most recent shareholder meeting. Prior to joining Rivalry, Stewart led...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Company#Board Of Directors#Political Economy#Al Accesswire#Lse#Esg#Kbh Center#The Kbh Center#Marathon Oil Corporation#General Counsel#Southwestern University#Nomination Committee
albuquerqueexpress.com

Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor Relations

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ('Diversified' or the 'Company') announces that Diversified has rescheduled its Capital Markets Day to November 17, 2021 with an emphasis on outlining the Company's ESG achievements and initiatives. Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of James Sheehan as Vice President of Investor Relations.
MARKETS
The Guardian

Non-executive Director/Trustee at The Spring Partnership Trust

This is an opportunity to contribute to the community within Bromley by becoming a Trustee and Academy Ambassador at The Spring Partnership Trust. Board meetings are held at BR2 7AL. The Academy Ambassadors programme brings the expertise of the business world onto boards at single-academy and multi-academy trusts (SATs and...
EDUCATION
pdx.edu

The School of Business appoints Evan T. Green as new executive director for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion

After a nationwide search, The School of Business at Portland State University has appointed Evan T. Green as its executive director of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI). Green’s 18-year career has been centered on JEDI work within nonprofit and higher education institutions, most recently serving as PSU’s assistant director of diversity and equity outreach for undergraduate business programs.
PORTLAND, OR
martechseries.com

Startek Announces New Executive Appointments

Appointment of Bharat Rao as President to support business transformation & reorganize strategic priorities. Appointment of Vivek Sharma as Chief Revenue Officer to drive expansion & strengthen organic growth. Startek, a global provider of customer experience management solutions, announced the appointment of two executive leaders in a strategic move to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
The Associated Press

SYSPRO Announces Appointment of Michael Bennett as Global Channel Executive

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, announces today that Michael Bennett has been appointed as Global Channel Executive. Within the role, Michael will lead SYSPRO’s global channel business, channel development, strategic channel partnerships, and SYSPRO’s PartnerUP channel partner program. This...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Hexion Holdings Announces Plan To Separate Into Two Independent Companies

On September 29, 2021, Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC US: HXOH, $22.20, Market Capitalization: $1.3 billion) announced its plan to separate into two independent companies. The two companies will be “Hexion Holdings,” comprising of the Adhesives and Versatic Acids™ and Derivatives product lines, and “Hexion Coatings and Composites (U.S.) Inc.” (“Epoxy”), consisting of the company’s epoxy-based Coatings and Composites products. Hexion expects that the “Epoxy” separation transaction will be in the form of a distribution of 100% of the stock of Epoxy, a new and independent company, to current holders of Hexion Holdings common stock and warrants. Upon completing the Epoxy spin, current Hexion Holdings shareholders will own shares of both Hexion Holdings and Epoxy. Hexion Holdings also fi led a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of Hexion Holdings (Stub) under the symbol “HXN” on the New York Stock Exchange. Before the consummation of this common stock offering, Hexion Holdings will distribute to its existing stockholders and warrant holders all of the common stock of “Epoxy”. Thereby, investors who purchase shares of the common stock in the offering will not be entitled to participate in the distribution of Epoxy shares due to such purchase and will not receive any interest in the Epoxy Business. The Epoxy separation transaction is currently targeted to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to final approval by the Board of Directors, customary regulatory approvals and tax and legal considerations. The financial terms of the separation, including the new indebtedness expected to be incurred by Hexion and Epoxy, will be determined by Hexion Holdings’ Board of Directors based on a variety of factors, including establishing an appropriate pro forma capitalization for Epoxy as a standalone company and the level of indebtedness relative to earnings of various comparable companies. Moelis & Company LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co.
ECONOMY
mauinow.com

Maui Business, Humanitarian, Nonprofit Executive Director Awards to be Announced

The Maui Nonprofit Directors Association will be installing its Board of Directors for 2022 and recognizing honorees and winners of the organization’s Community Business, Humanitarian and Outstanding Nonprofit Executive Director awards virtually beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. The Community Business Award honoree is Maui Soda & Ice Works,...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

IONIQ Sciences Announces the Appointment of Aaron B. Dorny to its Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / IONIQ Sciences, Inc. ('IONIQ' or the 'Company'), is developing a rapid and non-invasive Multi-Cancer Screen for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. Today IONIQ Sciences announced the appointment of Aaron B. Dorny to its Board of Directors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
albuquerqueexpress.com

NuRAN Wireless Provides Corporate Update on Operations

NuRAN no longer has any long term debt outstanding. NuRAN retains the services of Global Financial Network Ltd. First live site in Cameroon generates an approximate 46% penetration rate in the first day. QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN' or the 'Company') (CSE:NUR)(OTC...
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Sycamore Institute appoints state health adviser to be executive director

The Sycamore Institute has tapped a health policy adviser from the Tennessee Department of Health to serve as executive director. Eric Harkness will take lead at the nonpartisan think tank after nearly 14 years with the state health department, first as a project manager within the division of health planning and working his way up to become the director of strategic initiatives, a role he has held for two years. For the past eight years, he has also served as a health policy adviser to health commissioners under Governors Bill Haslam and Bill Lee.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hotel Online

iVvy Appoints Susan Forrester (AM) as Board Chair, Craig Kinross as Non-Executive Director

Leading Global Event Management and Venue Management Platform Adds Dynamic Leaders in Corporate Governance, SaaS and Hospitality as it Accelerates and Consolidates Growth in Anticipation of its Listing on the Australian Stock Exchange. QUEENSLAND, Australia – October 12, 2021 – iVvy, a modern, cloud-based event and venue management platform, appointed...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Designed to Move, Moving Company in Fraser Expands Services

Designed to Move, a leading moving company in Fraser is pleased to announce that they have expanded their service areas. The family-owned and operated Fraser movers serve Greater Detroit and surrounding areas and offer a comprehensive range of moving services. They specialize in all kinds of residential, commercial, and corporate moving requests. The company is now offering a free no-obligation estimate with customized services. Whether it is a single piece of furniture or just a room, an entire home, or a 2 bedroom apartment, these movers are trained and equipped to handle any kind of move with utmost ease and professionalism.
SMALL BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. announced today that it has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy