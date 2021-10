So, I jumped the gun six years ago when I reviewed Spectre and said it was Daniel Craig’s last go-round as James Bond. God help me, it felt that way back then, but the force of a very large paycheck and whatever else were brought to bear to squeeze one more film out of him. That movie, called No Time to Die, was supposed to come out in April 2020 before being delayed numerous times by the pandemic. Having finally seen it, I can say unambiguously that this is his last performance as the secret agent, and despite some significant issues, it’s an appropriate farewell to the actor, one that’s almost worth sitting through the theatrical trailer 647 times for.

