10/12/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage through Thursday morning then diminish during the afternoon leaving isolated showers and storms for Thursday evening. A surface low pressure system located well to the north brings a weak trailing cold front southward, which moves through the forecast area Thursday night. Dry conditions are expected on Friday as progressively drier air flows into the area. Lows Thursday night range are expected to be from the mid 50s to lower 60s inland with mainly mid 60s elsewhere. Highs on Thursday will be around 80 to the lower 80s, then highs on Friday range from the mid to upper 70s well inland to the lower 80s elsewhere.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO