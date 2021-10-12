The Inevitability of Multi-Cloud-Native Apps

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the world into an era of massive digital business transformation across industries like manufacturing, utilities, smart cities, oil and gas, and transportation. To meet these new challenges and keep business operations running smoothly, we need cost-effective solutions. Traditionally, IoT solutions were typically used to reduce operational expenses and increase operational equipment efficiency (OEE). With the onset of the pandemic however, the need for managing business operations remotely across these IoT verticals has increased rapidly. This has led to a sudden, unprecedented shift towards an increased adoption of cloud native IoT management applications hosted by public cloud providers in partnership with IoT SaaS vendors. An example for such a use case is remotely managing operations of IOT gateways and edge compute applications deployed on a manufacturing floor. This migration from having personnel onsite managing and accessing devices, IoT gateways, and edge compute applications to remote cloud based management brings a new set of IoT security challenges that are primarily seen in a cloud native application. While cloud native applications are considered reasonably secure in general, there is still room for improvement. Containers, orchestrators, and APIs present in an application’s surrounding infrastructure represent new attack surfaces. In addition to the cloud service itself, each of these layers has an array of user-defined configuration settings intended to help users apply their security policies. This manual configuration is often fraught with opportunities for user error and misconfiguration, opening the IoT applications to potential security attacks.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO