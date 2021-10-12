CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Inevitability of Multi-Cloud-Native Apps

By Somik Behera
devops.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the story: Enterprises moved to the cloud. They learned about data center virtualization and multi-tenancy and self-service developer provisioning. Along came Kubernetes, and they moved to cloud-native, where they learned about automation, DevOps and infrastructure-as-code (IaC). Now, even though most enterprises are still figuring out how to do cloud-native at scale, there’s a new imperative they must master: Multi-cloud-native applications. And for almost every enterprise with a global footprint, the move to multi-cloud-native applications is not optional—it’s inevitable.

devops.com

