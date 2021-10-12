Shots fired in Port Huron neighborhood

Port Huron Police are investigating reports of shots fired Monday evening on the city’s north side. Lieutenant Jeremy Young tells WPHM the shots were reported around 6pm Monday in the 1000 block of Garfield Street. Police were not able to locate the source of the shots and the suspect is believed to have been in a vehicle that fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or suspects was provided by witnesses and there were no injuries. The Port Huron Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and those with any information can call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at 987-66-88.