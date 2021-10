Every once in a while, a trend becomes broad enough that I feel the need to offer career advice. This year it will be simple: Know enough about AI/ML to be dangerous. We are past the point where not having at least a basic understanding is a good idea. Looking around the data center, AI is in use from the earliest stages of development through production network performance evaluation. Somewhere in your environment, you are using AI and ML. More to the point, somewhere in the places you may interview going forward, they are using AI and ML.

