Bleav in Syracuse Episode 11: Breaking Down Loss to Wake Forest

By Mike McAllister
 9 days ago
Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 11 is out! Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff look back at Syracuse's loss to Wake Forest including questionable decisions, Sean Tucker, Garrett Shrader as QB1 and what a heartbreaking overtime defeat to a top 20 team means moving forward.

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website HERE.

Introducing the Bleav in Syracuse podcast! A Syracuse football podcast co-hosted by Mike McAllister of Syracuse and former Syracuse as well as NFL safety Shamarko Thomas on the Bleav Podcasting Network. The podcast is produced by Kyle Leff. Bleav is described as, “from athletes who played for the teams to passionate experts on topics you want to hear, Bleav Podcast Network is the #1 podcast network for professionals.”

The co-hosts of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast will break down Syracuse football after each game this season and preview upcoming matchups. You can access the Bleav in Syracuse podcast in all of your favorite podcasting locations. Apple podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and Spotify. The links to each are listed above.

In episode one, Mike and Shamarko broke down Syracuse's season opening win over Ohio. Episode two focused on previewing the home opener against Rutgers. Episode three broke down the loss to Rutgers. Episode four looked ahead to a matchup with FCS and in-state foe Albany. Episode five broke down the Orange's big win over the Great Danes. Episode six looked ahead to Syracuse's final non-conference matchup against Liberty. Episode seven broke down the Orange's big win over the Flames. Episode eight previewed the ACC opener at Florida State. Episode nine took a deep dive into the loss at FSU. Episode 10 looked ahead to the matchup with Wake Forest.

Syracuse, NY
