ShowBiz Minute: Chappelle, Clooney, Ford

iosconews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks; George Clooney "not all that optimistic" about COP26; Harrison Ford back on the Italian set of "Indiana Jones 5." (Oct. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a3f263a450a441f2a59fa8d72444ad5a.

www.iosconews.com

femalefirst.co.uk

George Clooney is philosophical about ageing

George Clooney accepts his career has now moved into a different phase. George Clooney feels philosophical about growing old. The Hollywood star turned 60 in May and George accepts his career has moved into a new phase over recent years. He explained: "The only thing you can do that's dumb...
CELEBRITIES
shorelinemedia.net

Clooney: Turning 60 is 'better than dead'

At the London premiere for "The Tender Bar," George Clooney discusses turning 60, working with Ben Affleck and passes on his parenting techniques. (Oct. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c15ea19cbe0e42718cf5e7329e541bce.
CELEBRITIES
iosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Mill, Adele, Stewart

Meek Mill uses his uncertainty about freedom from prison on new album; Adele covers both U.S. and U.K. November Vogue issues, Kirsten Stewart feels awards buzz for "Spencer." (Oct. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f410bc3ff295473d90c02be332c7b328.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Clooney goes for kindness with new movie 'The Tender Bar'

LONDON (Reuters) - George Clooney is back behind the camera for “The Tender Bar”, a coming-of-age story starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. The feature film, Clooney’s eighth as director, is based on the memoirs of American author J.R. Moehringer, who found substitutes for his absent father at his uncle Charlie’s New York pub.
MOVIES
Harrison Ford
George Clooney
Vanity Fair

George Clooney Knows What He Wants

Every once in a while, one must ask, “What am I doing here? What’s the point?” It can hit completely out of the blue, like on a nice fall day, when you’ve resolved to get your life together because fall seems like a good time to do that. Sometimes it happens despite or because you’re at, say, a Dave & Buster’s. What am I doing here? What’s the point? Still other times, it happens in quiet moments when you’re, I don’t know, peeling potatoes. This is why it’s always good to listen to podcasts while you peel potatoes, so those kinds of questions can’t intrude.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Tyga, West, Shatner

Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation; Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business sites up for sale; Capt. Kirk's William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space. (Oct. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0090315f971446588ae4e2ad283902e8.
CELEBRITIES
iosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Prince Andrew, Beatles, US Box Office

UK police drop action against Prince Andrew over abuse claim; Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup; Craig’s final Bond takes $56 million at U.S. box office. (Oct. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c7784610160a450a9313474e1a6558cf.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

George Clooney: I blew Batman role

George Clooney has said that he "f***** up" playing Batman. The 60-year-old Hollywood star took on the role of the DC Comics character in the 1997 film 'Batman & Robin', and he laments how he flopped in the cape and cowl, a performance that has meant he has not been allowed near another superhero movie since.
MOVIES
#Showbiz#Italian#Breaking News#Ap Archive
iosconews.com

ShowBiz Minute: Banksy, Cher, Coldplay

Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction; Cher sues heirs of Sonny Bono over song and record revenue; Empire State Building lights up to celebrate Coldplay's tour announcement. (15 Oct.) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
VISUAL ART
editorials24.com

Goerge Clooney Video Interview – Contenders London – Editorials24

George Clooney has described his The Tender Bar lead Ben Affleck as “a really wonderful actor who hasn’t been given a lot of great parts to show that off.”. Making an in-person appearance at today’s Editorials24 Contenders London alongside producer Grant Heslov, Clooney said Good Will Hunting star Affleck is “coming to the age where you get to grow into certain parts.”
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

George Clooney rules out political career

George Clooney insists he won't be moving into politics because he wants to have a "nice life". George Clooney won't run for office because he wants to have a "nice life". The 60-year-old actor-and-director has been linked with a political career for some time but he insisted it isn't in his future plans.
CELEBRITIES
heyuguys.com

Trailer drops for George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted a new trailer for the George Clooney directed movie ‘The Tender Bar.’. The film tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colourful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar.
MOVIES
iosconews.com

Gwyneth Paltrow tackles taboos in the bedroom on Netflix

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winner and entrepreneur behind the goop beauty and wellness brand, opens up in the six-episode Netflix series “Sex, Love & goop” aimed at improving the relationships and sex lives of six courageous couples. (Oct. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Who wore it best? Angelina Jolie’s daughter recycles Oscar gown

(CNN) — Angelina Jolie was joined by five of her children on the red carpet Monday for the premiere of her movie “Eternals.”. She posed with Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh,15. Son Pax, 17, did not appear on the carpet. The actress told “Entertainment...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA

