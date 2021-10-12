Trenton Police Department (TPD) Undergoes Latest Use of Force Training

Trenton Police Department (TPD) officers have begun state mandated deescalation and active bystandership training programs at Mercer County Community College. “We receive a lot of questions from the community about whether our staff is receiving the latest use of force training,” said Acting Police Director Steve E. Wilson. “We want our residents to know that every officer in the city will undergo both of these Attorney General mandated programs as we strive to create the best policing environment possible.”