Ithaca Police report two stabbings around the same time in different locations Monday afternoon

The Ithaca Police responded to two separate stabbings on Monday afternoon.

The first stabbing was around 4:10 p.m. at Walmart. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen before the suspect fled on foot.

Bystanders assisted the victim before Bangs Ambulance Company arrived.

The victim was taken to a regional trauma center for advanced medical care by helicopter.

Police describe the subject as a white male with facial hair around 30 years old, five foot six or seven, and around 150 pounds.

During the stabbing the suspect had on a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with white bottoms.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact them as soon as possible.

The second incident happened a short time later around 4:43 p.m. at the Southern Tier Aids Program on West Street.

Officers located the victim on scene who had been stabbed in the leg during an altercation with another person.

The victim was treated by Bangs Ambulance Company and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment of a non-life threatening leg wound from the stabbing.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the attack to please contact them.

Police have no reason at this moment to believe the stabbings were related.

Ithaca Police can be reached at the following numbers:

Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245

Police Administration: (607)272-9973

Police Tipline: (607)330-0000

