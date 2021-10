Lisa Borgen has seen worse years for the sugar beet harvest. So for now, despite the lingering heat of summer and a labor shortage, she’s not ready to panic. "I will say that it has been more difficult this year,” said Borgen, a vice president at American Crystal Sugar, which has facilities throughout the Red River Valley. “We may have some shortages, but it is not emergent or dire."

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO