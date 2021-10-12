CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now that Sheriff Kevin Henderson is officially out of office, when will he be replaced?

 9 days ago
Ontario County’s newest task is to appoint an interim sheriff following the resignation of Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Undersheriff David Frasca.

The goal is to have the position filled by the end of the month.

According to the Daily Messenger, Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren said there isn’t a specific timeframe to get the position filled.

While the board and officials discuss what they’re looking for in a new sheriff, citizens are wondering if their opinion will matter or if they have any say in the selection of a new sheriff.

The biggest characteristics the county is looking for is someone willing to step away when the new sheriff takes over.

Sheriff Henderson’s term ends next year.

