Now that Sheriff Kevin Henderson is officially out of office, when will he be replaced?

Ontario County’s newest task is to appoint an interim sheriff following the resignation of Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Undersheriff David Frasca.

The goal is to have the position filled by the end of the month.

According to the Daily Messenger, Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren said there isn’t a specific timeframe to get the position filled.

While the board and officials discuss what they’re looking for in a new sheriff, citizens are wondering if their opinion will matter or if they have any say in the selection of a new sheriff.

The biggest characteristics the county is looking for is someone willing to step away when the new sheriff takes over.

Sheriff Henderson’s term ends next year.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

New poll results show New Yorkers favor Governor Kathy Hochul for 2022

Results of a Marist Poll released Tuesday shows Governor Kathy Hochul has had a positive impact since taking office. Her ...

A delay in COVID-19 test results is being reported by the The Cayuga County Health Department. Both employees of the ...

Meteorologists join Farmer’s Almanac predicting cold, snowy winter that begins in November

Winter is coming sooner than expected for the northeast. October has been spent with lots of sunshine and temperatures ‘above ...

New York State Police announce that the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office have located the deceased body of Roy Vandemortel, 30, ...