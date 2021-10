Airlines throughout the Middle East will need to employ 223,000 new staff to cope with demand as the industry emerges from pandemic according to an analysis by aerospace giant Boeing. The aircraft manufacturer predicts airlines in the region will need at least 54,000 pilots and 91,000 cabin crew over the next two decades through 2040. In addition, 51,000 technicians will also be required.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO