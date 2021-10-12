CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli AI chipmaker Hailo raises $136 million, valued at $1 billion

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 9 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Hailo, an artificial intelligence-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, said on Tuesday it raised $136 million in a private funding round led by Poalim Equity and Gil Agmon. A source closed to the company said the financing was done at a valuation of $1 billion, making Hailo a unicorn. Existing...

kfgo.com

cryptopotato.com

FTX Closes $420 Million in Series B-1 Funding: Company Now Valued At $25 Billion

FTX has just revealed another successful funding round, this time worth $420.69 million, putting its valuation at a whopping $25 billion. One of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, just revealed that it finalized massive funding round, the numbers in which are inspired by – you guessed it – the 420 and 69 meme numbers.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Deci Raises $21 Million to Enable the World to Benefit from the Full Potential of AI

Deci’s deep learning development platform empowers enterprises to build, optimize, and deploy AI models and reach successful production efficiently. Deci, the deep learning development company that helps enterprises build, optimize, and deploy AI to production, announced it has raised a $21 million Series A round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Deci’s existing investors Square Peg, Emerge and Jibe Ventures participated in the round and were joined by new investors including Samsung Next, Vintage Investment Partners, and Fort Ross Ventures. The investment comes 12 months after Deci secured more than $9 million in seed funding and brings the total funding to $30.1 million. The funds will be used to accelerate Deci’s commercial growth by expanding sales, marketing, and customer success operations globally.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Caixabank considers selling 9.92% stake in Erste Group valued at $1.92 billion

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Caixabank said on Thursday it was considering selling its entire 9.92% stake in the Austrian lender Erste Group Bank. The stake has current a market value of around 1.65 billion euros ($1.92 billion), taking into account the Austrian lender’s 429.8 million outstanding shares and Thursday’s closing price of 38.76 euros per share, according to data from Refinitiv.
BUSINESS
AFP

Revamped WeWork rises in Nasdaq debut

The office-sharing company WeWork made a strong Wall Street debut on Thursday, two years after a previous attempt disintegrated in spectacular fashion. Shares of the venture that's been revamped with new corporate leaders hovered at around $11.01, or six percent up, on Thursday afternoon, hours after jumping nearly 10 percent shortly after midday, giving it a market value of about $9 billion. The surge comes two days after shareholders from a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called BowX voted to merge with WeWork. Shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "We."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Enfusion stock opens 18% above IPO price to value investment management software company at $2.3 billion

Enfusion Inc. was well received on its Wall Street debut, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's stock opened 17.6% above its IPO price. The company raised $260.5 million as it sold 15.32 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders raised $58.3 million as they sold 3.43 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $20.00 at 11:16 a.m. Eastern for about 2.3 million shares. With a total of about 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $2.26 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open to recently trade up 17.1% at $19.90. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Western Digital talks to merge with Kioxia stall - sources

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp's (WDC.O) talks to merge with Japanese chipmaker and partner Kioxia Holdings Corp have stalled over the last few weeks, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The talks reached a standstill over concerns about the valuation, approval from the Japanese...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
techstartups.com

UK-based online lending fintech startup Zopa raises $300 million investment led by Softbank; now valued at $1 billion

Zopa, a UK-based digital banking startup that started as a peer-to-peer lender, has raised $300 million (£220 million) in a funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, a venture arm of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group. The latest funding is the latest in the strings of investments flowing into Europe’s booming fintech startups.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries targets valuation of about $25 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Chipmaker GlobalFoundries, owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, is aiming for a valuation of about $25 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The IPO, one of the most hotly anticipated listings, is expected to cap a record year for flotations, after...
BUSINESS
investing.com

PharmEasy Raises $350 Million Before IPO; Company Valued at $5.6 Billion

Investing.com --The online pharmacy startup PharmEasy has reportedly closed a funding round worth about Rs 2,600 crore or $350 million before filing its DRHP, ahead of the startup’s IPO listing. As per the filings by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the pharmacy company has managed to raise around $204...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Israeli pharmaceutical AI startup Quris raises $9M and launches new platform

Israeli pharmaceutical artificial intelligence startup Quris Technologies today announced $9 million in new funding and launched a clinical prediction AI platform to predict which drug candidates will safely work in humans. The seed round included Dr. Judith Richter and Dr. Kobi Richter, pioneers of cardiovascular intervention therapeutics, with participation from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
techstartups.com

German mobile bank startup N26 raises a whopping $900 million+, tripling its valuation to more than $9 billion in just one year

We last wrote about N26 back in January when the Peter Thiel-backed mobile bank N26 hit a new milestone after it surpassed 7 million customers in the EU and the US. In recent years, the German banking startup has been luring deposits from US heavyweights like Chase and Citibank. Since then, N26 has grown exponentially and investors are lining up to invest in the company.
BUSINESS

