ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love is asking community members to “read to help those in need” during the nonprofit organization’s fall book sale this weekend. The sale, which is held biannually in the spring and fall, will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Hospice Circle of Love’s North Building, 314 S. 3rd.