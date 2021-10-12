CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least two dead in small plane crash in California neighborhood

By Emily Shapiro and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
 9 days ago
Emergency 911 Scene katifcam/iStock

SANTEE, Calif. — At least two people were killed and two others were hospitalized when a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Santee, California, near San Diego, on Monday, officials said.

Part of the plane struck the back of a home, city fire officials said. The crash impacted at least two houses, a UPS delivery truck and a fire hydrant, city officials said.

UPS confirmed that one of the deceased victims was one of their employees.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends," Steve Nagata, a UPS spokesman said in a statement.

The FAA said the twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed at 12:14 p.m. local time. It's not yet clear how many people were on board.

There are at least two burn victims who are believed to be from a home, Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said.

Multiple structures and multiple cars were on fire. The blaze has since been extinguished, officials said.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area.

On Monday night the Yuma Regional Medical Center said a cardiologist affiliated with the hospital is one of the fatalities.

"We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das which crashed near Santee," Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at YRMC, said in a statement. "As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

